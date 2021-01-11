Mint Lite | PGA, less air travel in future, WHO, megatooth babies & more

Search teams at the site of the Indonesian Air crash continue to hunt for the black boxes of the aircraft, which investigators said broke apart after hitting the Java Sea, reports Bloomberg. The Boeing Co. 737-500 passenger jet carrying 62 people plunged more than 10,000 feet shortly after takeoff at 2:36 p.m. local time Saturday. Investigators are closing in on the flight recorders after detecting so-called pingers used to help locate the black boxes that capture sound in the cockpit and monitor the plane’s track and other flight data.

Kyrgyzstan populist on course for victory

View Full Image Populist Sadyr Japarov has won Kyrgyzstan's presidential elections

Populist Sadyr Japarov has won Kyrgyzstan's presidential elections and pledged to weed out graft in the Central Asian country after a political crisis put him on the path to power, reports AFP. Results published by the ex-Soviet country's Central Election Commission (CEC) showed Japarov with close to 80% of the vote after an automated count. A referendum held in parallel showed the public strongly preferring presidential rule, which would grant Japarov sweeping powers when a new constitution is put to the people later this year. Speaking at his campaign headquarters, Japarov promised to end corruption that he said had "taken root in practically all areas of life" in the impoverished republic of 6.5 million people. The vote for presidential rule means the end of a political system adopted a decade ago to tame uthoritarianism, after two successive strongman presidents were ejected from power during street protests in 2005 and 2010.

PGA cancels tie up with Trump’s Bedminster

View Full Image The PGA of America said its board voted to terminate an agreement to host next year’s PGA Championship at a golf course owned by President Donald Trump in New Jersey

The PGA of America said its board voted to terminate an agreement to host next year’s PGA Championship at a golf course owned by President Donald Trump in New Jersey, reports Bloomberg. According to PGA of America’s president, Jim Richerson, it has become clear that conducting the PGA championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver many programs and sustain the longevity of the mission. Entering the final week of his presidency, Trump is under mounting pressure after inciting a mob of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. That prompted the House of Representatives to take up a resolution to impeach him for the second time in less than two years unless Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment this week to remove him from office.

Less air travel in future?

View Full Image Almost a third of the global population would be willing to fly less even after pandemic restrictions ease

Almost a third of the global population would be willing to fly less even after pandemic restrictions ease, according to a survey that shows a growing belief that individual actions impact the climate. The poll of more than 30,000 people published Monday by the European Investment Bank shows 72% of Europeans and Americans and 84% of Chinese people think their own behavior can make a difference in tackling climate change, up by between 7 and 12 percentage points since last year. People now think giving up flying would be one of the easiest things they could do to cut their carbon footprint and respondents were far more reluctant to stop video streaming, buying new clothes or eating meat. Even though passenger numbers plummeted last year due to the pandemic, aviation is forecast to account for a rising share of carbon pollution in coming decades.

WHO team to visit China

View Full Image WHO experts are due to arrive in China this week for a long-anticipated investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization are due to arrive in China this week for a long-anticipated investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Monday. The experts will arrive on Thursday and meet with Chinese counterparts, the National Health Commission said in a one-sentence statement that gave no other details. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the experts would be traveling to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019. Meanwhile, the number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India has climbed to 96, the health ministry said. On the other hand, Philippines targets to vaccinate its entire population of more than 100 million people against the coronavirus by 2023. And South Korea’s president has said the country will offer free covid-19 vaccinations to all its people in phases.

Newborn megalodons larger than humans

View Full Image Newborn megalodons larger than humans

Enormous megatooth sharks, or megalodons, which patrolled the world’s oceans more than three million years ago, gave birth to babies larger than most adult humans, scientists say. Researchers made the unsettling discovery when they X-rayed the vertebra of a fossilised megalodon and found that it must have been about two metres (6.5 ft) long when it was born, reports The Guardian. Remnants of megalodons have revealed that adults grew to more than 15 metres in length, but until now their size at birth was unclear. Working with colleagues at Stockton and William Paterson universities in New Jersey, researchers took CT scans of a rare megalodon vertebra kept in a collection at the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences in Brussels. The 15cm (6in) wide fossil was estimated to come from a megalodon nine metres long, based on comparisons with similar vertebrae seen in great white sharks, a distant descendant.

