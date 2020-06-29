Plastic pollution is a growing problem in most Indian cities, and the increase in e-commerce packaging has only added to the issue. Amazon India on Monday said it has eliminated all single-use plastic in its packaging across the country, in line with its target to weed out the packaging material by June. It’s replaced bubble wrap and air pillows with paper, and packing tape with biodegradable options. For a quick update on the rest of the world news, here’s Mint Lite.

Plasma therapy gets a boost

View Full Image Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal said the city will launch a plasma bank in two days for critically-ill patients

Maharashtra and Delhi have announced measures relating to convalescent plasma therapy for covid-19 patients. Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal said the city will launch a plasma bank in two days for critically-ill patients. He asked those who have recovered from the virus to donate plasma and help save lives. In Maharashtra, where the lockdown has been extended till 31 July, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated Project Platina, a plasma therapy trial project. He’s allotted ₹16.85 crore for the project from the CM relief fund. The trial will be held in 17 medical colleges, and about 500 patients are expected to benefit from it. Haryana also plans to start convalescent plasma therapy in its medical colleges. Research shows that plasma therapy may work only if the donor has recovered from the virus recently. It’s still an experimental treatment that some doctors are using since no drug has been proved completely effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Assam floods displace one million

View Full Image Water is flowing 20cm above danger level and it is rising by 1-2cm per hour, officials have said

Heavy flooding following torrential monsoon rain in 23 districts has forced over 1 million people to flee homes in Assam. The Brahmaputra burst its banks over the weekend, inundating more than 2,000 villages. Two people have died in the past 24 hours. Water level in the Brahmaputra is expected to rise as more rain has been forecast for the next three days. Most of the Kaziranga National Park, home to the endangered one-horned rhino, is under water. Water is flowing 20cm above danger level and it is rising by 1-2cm per hour, officials have said. The flooding has also hampered efforts to douse the blaze at Oil India’s damaged gas well in Baghjan. The well in Tinsukia district has been spewing gas for more than a month. Assam experienced its first flood of the season, which was triggered by Cyclone Amphan, in May, and 300,000 people in nine districts were affected. Assam has reported 7,492 coronavirus infections and 11 deaths so far.

Amul’s GHGs the highest

View Full Image Dairy producers: Change in greenhouse gas emission

India’s Amul (Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation) is the world’s ninth largest dairy producer and recorded the largest rise in greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) due to spike in production between 2015-17 (see chart). Thirteen of the world’s largest dairy corporations combined to emit more GHGs in 2017 than major polluters in the mining and fossil fuel sectors, says a report from the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy. The combined emissions of the largest dairy corporations rose by 11% between 2015 and 2017. These companies’ increase of 32.3 million tonnes of GHGs is equal to the pollution from 6.9 million passenger cars driven in a year. Unlike growing public scrutiny on fossil fuel companies, there’s little pressure on meat and dairy corporations to cut emissions.

Tour de France goes digital

View Full Image A virtual version of the Tour de France will start on 4 July. It will be the first time the 113-year-old event will not be held in the picturesque French countryside, Bloomberg reports

A virtual version of the Tour de France will start on 4 July. It will be the first time the 113-year-old event will not be held in the picturesque French countryside, Bloomberg reports. Instead, 92 men and 68 women from 40 teams will race in home training set-ups from wherever they are in the world. It will also be the first time the men’s and women’s editions of the event are held together. Tour de France organizer Amaury Sport Organization has partnered with Zwift, a virtual training platform. Unlike the three-week, 21-stage real-life event, this one will feature six stages of approximately one hour each over three weekends, beginning 4 July. It will be broadcast in more than 130 countries and raise money for five global charities. Zwift has built replicas of the French countryside and Paris, and avatars of the riders and teams. The digital version also allows amateur cyclists to participate.

Facebook falls further

View Full Image Facebook’s shares slid further for a second day on Monday as more businesses, including Diageo and Starbucks, joined a boycott of paid advertising on its platforms to curb racist and hateful content

Facebook’s shares slid further for a second day on Monday as more businesses, including Diageo and Starbucks, joined a boycott of paid advertising on its platforms to curb racist and hateful content. The two companies are among the biggest spenders on Facebook ads, reports The New York Times. Starbucks spent $95 million and Diageo $23 million on the platform last year. Facebook earned about $17 billion in advertising in the first three months of 2020 alone. Other companies that have boycotted Facebook include Unilever, Coca Cola, Honda America, Levi Strauss and Patagonia. Hindustan Unilever, the India arm of the British-Dutch FMCG company, has said the boycott does not apply to India. Over the past few weeks, about 90 brands have said they will not advertise on Facebook. The social media giant said on Friday that it will start labelling potentially harmful posts and take measure to protect minorities from abuse.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran. Have something to share with us? Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com or tweet to @shalinimb









Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via