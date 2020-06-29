Mint Lite | Plasma bank in Delhi, Assam floods, Amul tops GHGs list & other news

Heavy flooding following torrential monsoon rain in 23 districts has forced over 1 million people to flee homes in Assam. The Brahmaputra burst its banks over the weekend, inundating more than 2,000 villages. Two people have died in the past 24 hours. Water level in the Brahmaputra is expected to rise as more rain has been forecast for the next three days. Most of the Kaziranga National Park, home to the endangered one-horned rhino, is under water. Water is flowing 20cm above danger level and it is rising by 1-2cm per hour, officials have said. The flooding has also hampered efforts to douse the blaze at Oil India’s damaged gas well in Baghjan. The well in Tinsukia district has been spewing gas for more than a month. Assam experienced its first flood of the season, which was triggered by Cyclone Amphan, in May, and 300,000 people in nine districts were affected. Assam has reported 7,492 coronavirus infections and 11 deaths so far.