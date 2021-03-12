Mint Lite | probe into Maradona's death, Yemen fire, NHS staff pay rise & more

An Israel-Canadian lobbyist hired by Myanmar’s junta will be paid $2 million to “assist in explaining the real situation" of the army’s coup to the United States and other countries, documents filed with the US Justice Department show. More than 60 protesters have been killed and 1,900 people have been arrested since 1 February, when Myanmar’s generals seized power and detained civilian leaders including state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Ari Ben-Menashe and his firm, Dickens & Madson Canada, will represent Myanmar’s military government in Washington, as well as lobby Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Russia, and international bodies like the United Nations. The Montreal-based firm will assist the devising and execution of policies for the beneficial development of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, and also to assist in explaining the real situation in the country.