Mint Lite | Quad meet, Amazon festival sales, mental health & others

Cybersecurity pioneer John McAfee was arrested in Spain on Tuesday for tax evasion in the US. The US justice department said he’s accused of failing to file US tax returns from 2014 to 2018 and hiding assets in the names of others. It said McAfee earned millions of dollars through the promotion of cryptocurrencies, speaking engagements, consulting jobs and the sale of the rights to his life story for a documentary, but never filed tax returns. Instead, his income was paid into accounts held in the names of others, prosecutors told AP. He could go to prison for five years if convicted of tax evasion, and a year if found guilty of failing to file taxes. McAfee founded his software firm in 1987, and sold it to Intel for $7.7 billion in 2010. In 2016, Intel announced that it had signed a deal to transfer a 51% stake in the business to TPG for $1.1 billion. The company filed to go public last month.