Mint Lite | RBI keeps rate unchanged, Serum deal, covid report card & others

The Reserve Bank of India was widely expected to cut benchmark rates to spur consumer spending, but on Thursday it opted for status quo. After a three-day meeting, the six-member monetary policy committee, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, decided to leave interest rates untouched, but maintained an accommodative stance, implying more rate cuts in future if the need arises to support the economy hit by the coronavirus crisis. RBI had last revised its policy rate on May 22, in an off-policy cycle, cutting interest rates to a historic low. For the rest of the national and world news, here’s Mint Lite.

Serum Institute inks another vaccine deal

View Full Image US Biotechnology company Novavax has entered a supply and license agreement with Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialization of its covid-19 vaccine candidate

US Biotechnology company Novavax has entered a supply and license agreement with Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialization of its covid-19 vaccine candidate. Serum Institute will have exclusive rights for the vaccine in India during the term of the deal and non-exclusive rights during the “pandemic period" in all countries other than those designated by the World Bank as upper-middle or high-income countries. On Tuesday, Novavax reported that its experimental covid-19 vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against the virus in a small, early-stage clinical trial, and that it could start a large pivotal phase 3 trial on humans in late September. Last week, Serum Institute received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to conduct phase two and three trials of the covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

The world’s hottest stock right now

View Full Image ea CEO Forrest Li

Tesla and Apple may be in the news all the time but the world’s best performing large-cap stock this year is Singapore-based gaming, ecommerce and mobile payments company, Sea. Sea’s New York-listed shares have risen 880% in the past 18 months, Bloomberg reports. That’s the largest gain worldwide among companies with a starting market value of at least $1 billion. In the past seven days alone, Sea’s stock has soared 28%. Optimists believe Sea, best known for its Free Fire game that has 80 million daily active users in 130 markets, may one day become both the Tencent and the Alibaba of Southeast Asia, a faith pushing its shares up. Others say it’s overvalued. Sea CEO Forrest Li (in photo) is unconcerned by the hype, instead saying 2020 is the company’s “most pivotal year" with demand for its mobile games and online shopping platform surging during the pandemic.

Covid report card

View Full Image States conducting most covid-19 tests per million population

Over the past week, the number of covid-19 cases has begun to rise in the northeast. Assam, which has ramped up testing, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura have recorded a 35% rise in active cases, though this is still a fraction of India’s total caseload of over 1.9 million. India had 595,501 active cases as of Thursday morning, while 40,699 people have died of covid-19, going by the health ministry data. From the start of the covid-19 outbreak, data has shown that testing strategies can influence the numbers being reported. Among the 10 states with the most cases, Andhra Pradesh and Assam have conducted the most tests per million population over the past week, and West Bengal and Bihar, the least (see chart). For more, read Plain Facts.

Facebook finally shushes Trump﻿

For the first time, Facebook has taken down a post by US President Donald Trump, pointing to the pressure that social media giants are under to show they’re acting against the spread of misinformation, hate speech and threats of violence online. On Wednesday, Trump claimed that children are “almost immune from covid-19", which Facebook said violated its rules on spreading misinformation. The social media platform has been criticized severely for being seen as going easy on many of the president’s posts that violate content rules. It recently defended Trump’s post “When the looting starts the shooting starts" during the protests against the police killing of George Floyd. Twitter removed this post as one inciting violence, and faced a backlash from Trump. In July, Facebook faced a boycott from a number of high-profile advertisers for what they described as its lenient attitude towards hate speech.

Beavers back in the wild

View Full Image The trial found that other creatures such as fish, insects, birds and water voles had benefited from the presence of the beavers, who enhance wetland habitats.

Beavers had been hunted to extinction in the UK for their meat, fur and castoreum secretions used in perfumes 400 years ago, but when they were rediscovered in a river in 2013, locals raised an outcry, saying the dams built by the semi-aquatic mammals would affect the ecosystem. To save them, local authorities and a charity decided to run a five-year trial and study their impact on the environment. The beavers thrived, building 28 dams and are now estimated to consist of 15 family groups. The trial found that other creatures such as fish, insects, birds and water voles had benefited from the presence of the beavers, who enhance wetland habitats. Their dams had also reduced the risk of flooding to some human homes. Now, on Thursday, the government announced that the beavers would be allowed to stay permanently. It’s the first legally sanctioned reintroduction of an extinct native mammal in the UK.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran. Have something to share with us? Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com or tweet to @shalinimb

