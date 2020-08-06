Mint Lite | RBI keeps rate unchanged, Serum deal, covid report card & others

Beavers had been hunted to extinction in the UK for their meat, fur and castoreum secretions used in perfumes 400 years ago, but when they were rediscovered in a river in 2013, locals raised an outcry, saying the dams built by the semi-aquatic mammals would affect the ecosystem. To save them, local authorities and a charity decided to run a five-year trial and study their impact on the environment. The beavers thrived, building 28 dams and are now estimated to consist of 15 family groups. The trial found that other creatures such as fish, insects, birds and water voles had benefited from the presence of the beavers, who enhance wetland habitats. Their dams had also reduced the risk of flooding to some human homes. Now, on Thursday, the government announced that the beavers would be allowed to stay permanently. It’s the first legally sanctioned reintroduction of an extinct native mammal in the UK.