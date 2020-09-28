Mint Lite | RBI MPC, India covid tally, pay gap in Indian cos, puppets & others

Just hours after the New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump paid no income tax for 10 out of 15 years since 2000 and before he became president, the Biden campaign began selling stickers about it. “I Paid More Income Taxes Than Donald Trump," read the stickers, which are selling for $5. Throughout the 2020 campaign, Trump has been quick to mock Biden, Democrats and liberals with merchandise designed to generate small-dollar donations like straws and t-shirts. The NYT expose came a day before the first presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland. But if either of them stumbles at the debate, there’s one silver lining—more than 944,000 Americans have already voted through mail-in and early voting. The surge in early votes will change the contours of the poll, reducing the potential impact of an “October surprise" or last-minute piece of news that upends the race.