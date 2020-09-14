Mint Lite | Reliance Retail, Apple's launch event, Sotheby auction & others

Energy multinational BP has said demand for oil may have peaked last year, and that the global market for crude may never recover from shock of the coronavirus pandemic. In a new report, the company forecasts a decline in demand for oil over the next 30 years, driven by increasing efficiency and electrification of road transportation. Last year, it predicted growth in oil demand to continue through the 2030s. The pandemic has accelerated the shift away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy, especially with governments backing green recovery. For more news updates, here’s Mint Lite.

Reliance puts SoftBank on waitlist

View Full Image Everyone seems to want a piece of Reliance

Everyone seems to want a piece of Reliance. Demand for its retail business is so strong that SoftBank and Carlyle Group are among the investors who are on the waiting list, Bloomberg reports. Both Carlyle and SoftBank expressed interest in investing in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail, and have been asked to wait as Reliance Industries is already in advanced talks with other investors. Reliance Retail’s present line-up of likely investors includes Silver Lake Partners, KKR, L Catterton and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment, all Jio investors as well. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are mulling investments. Reliance Industries plans to sell about 10% in Reliance Retail to financial investors and almost all the shares worth $5.7 billion have been taken up, sources said. Carlyle and SoftBank could still get their hands on Reliance Retail shares if others cut their commitments.

What Suga could mean for India

View Full Image Suga’s immediate challenges are to contain covid-19 and steer the economy out of a recession worsened by the pandemic

Japan’s long-serving Cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga is poised to become the next prime minister after winning the election to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. He will be named PM on 16 September, succeeding Shinzo Abe, who resigned over health issues. Suga’s immediate challenges are to contain covid-19 and steer the economy out of a recession worsened by the pandemic. Suga, 71, has said he will continue Abe’s policies on government reforms and spending, and an easy monetary policy, known as Abenomics. The continuity is likely to come as a relief to India, which gets $4 billion a year as overseas development assistance from Japan, and over $1.6 billion more in FDI. Japan is also involved in infra projects in India such as bullet trains and industrial corridors. One of Abe’s last international summits was with Modi on 10 September, at which a pact for the armed forces was announced.

Apple’s strong watch game

View Full Image New watch

Apple’s main suppliers in India, Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron, are likely to be among firms getting the go-ahead to participate in the government’s $6.6 billion stimulus programme to bring manufacturing to India (see chart). The decision is likely on Wednesday, Bloomberg reports. Even as India looks to cut depend-ence on China, Apple has been looking to diversify. Today, Apple will have a virtual launch event, though no iPhones will be unveiled. Covid-19 disrupted final testing of new 5G models, delaying production. Instead, it will launch Series 6 Apple Watch with an oximeter. Since its launch in 2015, Apple Watch has become one of the company’s best-selling devices, generating revenue of $24.5 billion in 2019 (see chart). Tuesday will also bring an update to the iPad Air.

Runways move outdoors, online

View Full Image The five-day New York Fashion Week (NYFW) arrived first on 13 September, with no celebrities packing the front rows, ahead of London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks.

Welcome to a fashion month like no other. The five-day New York Fashion Week (NYFW) arrived first on 13 September, with no celebrities packing the front rows, ahead of London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks. Jason Wu opened the schedule with a runway show on a Manhattan studio rooftop, with 30 people in attendance. While many notable NYFW regulars like Michael Kors didn’t participate, returning designers including Anna Sui showed digital presentations. London Fashion Week will also have a mix of live and digital events from 17 September, as organizers contend with new restrictions introduced in the UK following a recent jump in covid-19 cases. Milan and Paris plan to stage physical shows towards month-end despite growing fears of a new wave of cases. The switch to virtual may be good for the environment, as international fashion weeks are known to emit large amounts of greenhouse gases.

Sotheby’s first hip-hop auction

View Full Image From boomboxes, jewellery and Louis Vuitton luggage, to photographs of Snoop Dogg and a gold-coloured plastic crown worn by rapper Biggie Smalls, Sotheby’s September auction that ends on 15 September is all about the hip-hop culture

From boomboxes, jewellery and Louis Vuitton luggage, to photographs of Snoop Dogg and a gold-coloured plastic crown worn by rapper Biggie Smalls, Sotheby’s September auction that ends on 15 September is all about the hip-hop culture. After highlighting sneakers and handbags in recent years, the New York auction house has for the first time put on display some 120 lots, including artifacts, memorabilia, flyers and posters, which show the contribution of hip hop on art, culture and society from the late 1970s through the Golden Age of the mid-1980s to mid-1990s, and up to the present. Among the high-lights of the auction, which is also open for viewing online, is the signed crown worn by American rapper Biggie Smalls, also known as Notorious B.I.G., for a photo shoot three days before his death. It is expected to fetch $200,000-300,000. Most items have been consigned directly by artists or their estates.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran and Pooja Singh. Have something to share with us? Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com or tweet to @shalinimb

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via