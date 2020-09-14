Mint Lite | Reliance Retail, Apple's launch event, Sotheby auction & others

Japan’s long-serving Cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga is poised to become the next prime minister after winning the election to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. He will be named PM on 16 September, succeeding Shinzo Abe, who resigned over health issues. Suga’s immediate challenges are to contain covid-19 and steer the economy out of a recession worsened by the pandemic. Suga, 71, has said he will continue Abe’s policies on government reforms and spending, and an easy monetary policy, known as Abenomics. The continuity is likely to come as a relief to India, which gets $4 billion a year as overseas development assistance from Japan, and over $1.6 billion more in FDI. Japan is also involved in infra projects in India such as bullet trains and industrial corridors. One of Abe’s last international summits was with Modi on 10 September, at which a pact for the armed forces was announced.