Mint Lite | Return to schools, Kerala landslide, water scarcity & other news

The pandemic and restricted mobility around the world will probably change the way ride-hailing companies do business in future. Bookings for Uber’s global food delivery business grew faster than its ride-hailing segment for the first time, going by Q2 results announced late last week. Ride booking fell 75% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, while food delivery bookings rose 106%. In India, Uber sold its food delivery arm to Zomato in January, just before the pandemic, but its Q2 results point to the troubles that mobility services will face in the near future without a diversified business model. India’s $3-billion cab market is likely to see a sharp contraction this financial year, and it could take up to two years for demand to return to pre-covid levels. Uber’s main rival in India, Ola—which bought FoodPanda in 2017 but has done little with it since—has neither the deep pockets nor a diversified business model and is in a tight spot.