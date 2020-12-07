Mint Lite | Roadblock in Brexit talks, Chatbot banking, US sanctions & more

Schools overcharging not providing proper online classes for its students may face trouble soon. A public interest litigation has been moved in the Delhi high court seeking directions to the Aam Aadmi Party government to take action against private schools in the national capital that have been allegedly overcharging fees and denying online classes to students during the prevailing pandemic, reports the Press Trust of India. The petition has been filed by Anti-Corruption Council of India Trust and will be heard on 9 December. For more updates, here’s Mint Lite.

No Brexit breakthrough yet

View Full Image Michel Barnier

Brexit talks were headed for a roadblock on Monday as a British official warned that hopes of a future trade deal with the European Union could collapse unless negotiators make progress in the next few hours, reports Bloomberg. According to a UK official, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday evening and that conversation will be a make-or-break moment. At a briefing in Brussels on Monday, Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator, told envoys from the bloc’s 27 member states that it’s up to Johnson to make the next move and denied that the two sides are nearing a breakthrough over their longstanding disagreement over fishing, according to officials with knowledge of his comments. Meanwhile, the pound extended its drop after The Sun reported that Johnson is ready to pull out of talks within hours.

Protesters arrested in Belarus﻿

View Full Image Protesters in Belarus

Thousands of demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko marched in the Belarusian capital Minsk, leading to over 300 arrests. The country of 9.5 million has been rocked by mass protests since a 9 August presidential election which Lukashenko said he won. His opponents claim the vote was rigged and want him to quit. Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, has shrugged off the scale of protests and shows little signs of willingness to start a dialogue with the opposition. The continued crackdown have attracted international criticism. Earlier this year, the European Union imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and several other officials over their role in the security crackdown launched after the contested election. On Friday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that the situation with human rights in Belarus is getting worse.

Banking on chatbots﻿

View Full Image Banking online

The coronavirus pandemic prompted banks to shut their branches, relying on digital tools such as chatbots to facilitate transactions. While these chatbots may have functioned correctly, they lack liveliness and well-defined personalities, Reuters reports citing a study by consulting firm Accenture. Banks need to invest more in developing digital personalities, or they risk losing confidence and loyalty of customers. Covid fears have reduced the in-branch transaction volume by about 40%, making it difficult for lenders to rely on interactions at local branches to build trust among customers at a time when the same has declined to 29% from 43% two years ago. Banks have already been investing to address the issue but have a long way to go.

US may sanction Chinese officials﻿

View Full Image Xi Jinping

The US is preparing to sanction at least a dozen more Chinese officials over their role in the recent disqualification of Hong Kong legislators, according to two people familiar with the plans, reports Bloomberg. The latest round of sanctions over Hong Kong could be rolled out very soon. The move comes as President Donald Trump continues to pile pressure on China’s Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party in his final weeks in office. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday that Beijing would take countermeasures should the US continue down the “wrong path," without elaborating. Last month’s Chinese resolution allowing the disqualification of Hong Kong lawmakers prompted opposition legislators to resign en masse. The US has already hit officials with sanctions over Beijing’s crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong, including the city’s chief executive Carrie Lam.

Hottest November sparks worries﻿

View Full Image Relief from heat

Last month was the hottest November on record, the European Union’s satellite monitoring service said on Monday. The Copernicus Climate Change Service analysis of surface and air temperatures found that November 2020 was 0.8c warmer than the 30-year average of 1981-2010—more than 0.1c hotter than the previous record. Last week the World Meteorological Organization said 2020 was on course to be among the three hottest years ever recorded. Meanwhile, EU leaders are unlikely to strike a deal on a new emissions-cutting target for 2030 at a summit this week if they cannot also clinch an agreement on the bloc’s next budget, a senior EU diplomat said on Monday. The climate and budget issues are interlinked. The EU has agreed that hundreds of billions of euros from its €1.8 billion budget and attached covid-19 recovery fund will be spent on helping countries cut greenhouse gas emissions.

