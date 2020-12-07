Mint Lite | Roadblock in Brexit talks, Chatbot banking, US sanctions & more

Brexit talks were headed for a roadblock on Monday as a British official warned that hopes of a future trade deal with the European Union could collapse unless negotiators make progress in the next few hours, reports Bloomberg. According to a UK official, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday evening and that conversation will be a make-or-break moment. At a briefing in Brussels on Monday, Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator, told envoys from the bloc’s 27 member states that it’s up to Johnson to make the next move and denied that the two sides are nearing a breakthrough over their longstanding disagreement over fishing, according to officials with knowledge of his comments. Meanwhile, the pound extended its drop after The Sun reported that Johnson is ready to pull out of talks within hours.