New Zealand has reported its first local cases of covid-19 after 102 days, and the government has locked down Auckland to prevent an outbreak. All four new cases are in one household from an unknown source. Meanwhile, Russia has registered its first coronavirus vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said. Trials will continue though production will begin. Russia has named the vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ for foreign markets, a reference to the world’s first satellite and what Moscow sees as its success at becoming the first country to approve a vaccine. For the rest of the national and world news, here’s Mint Lite.

Equal share for daughters

View Full Image Women have an equal right to a share in Hindu Undivided Family property, regardless of when they were born, the Supreme Court ruled today

Women have an equal right to a share in Hindu Undivided Family property, regardless of when they were born, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday, clearing up a dispute in the law, and holding that the daughter’s rights are clear under the 2005 amendment to the Hindu Succession Act. The basic question the court answered was: Does the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, which gave equal right to daughters in ancestral property, have a retrospective effect? The order sets aside a number of previous court decisions, which said a daughter had coparcenary rights, or the right to an equal share in inheritance of joint family property, only if both she and the father were alive on 9 September 2005, when the amendment was notified. “Daughters have to be given equal share of coparcenary rights in share of property like the son," the apex court said.

Lebanon: left in the lurch

View Full Image The resignation of Lebanon’s government after last week’s devastating explosion in Beirut threatens to upend any prospect of a debt restructuring deal in the next few months

The resignation of Lebanon’s government after last week’s devastating explosion in Beirut threatens to upend any prospect of a debt restructuring deal in the next few months. Senior officials will continue in a caretaker capacity until a new administration is formed, but it’s unclear how long that process will take. Lebanon defaulted on about $30 billion of Eurobonds in March, and talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout have stalled. The government, backed by Hezbollah and its allies, failed to make headway on an economic overhaul that was key to unlocking international financing as Lebanon grapples with its worst financial crisis in decades. Then came the explosion, which killed over 150 people and destroyed large parts of the capital. The cost is estimated to total as much as $15 billion. Pledges of emergency assistance for Lebanon have yielded only about $300 million so far, Bloomberg reports.

Women-run small biz hurt more

View Full Image Running low on funds

Covid-19 has affected all businesses in India, but the complexity of the impact depends on the size of the undertaking. Microenterprises have been worse hit. While the owners are confident of a recovery post-covid, most do not have a strategy or access to formal credit, says a study by Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship and Leveraging Evidence for Access and Development at Krea University. Female-led microenterprises seem more vulnerable. More than half the male business owners surveyed said they did not have cash reserves, but the figure shot up to 72% for female-led businesses (see chart). A total of 1,461 shops, small plants and home-based businesses in tier-3 cities and villages in manufacturing, services and trade were surveyed.

How to keep schools safe

View Full Image Children are usually super-spreaders of cold, flu and other germs, but they don’t seem to be major transmitters of covid-19

As schools around the world consider reopening, health authorities are trying to determine how to keep them safe. Children are usually super-spreaders of cold, flu and other germs, but they don’t seem to be major transmitters of covid-19. On average, only 2-5% of people with covid-19 are under the age of 18. Studies show teenagers can be just as contagious as adults, but younger children are less likely to transmit the disease. Scientists say covid-19 might be sparing children because they are less exposed to the virus due to school closures. It is also possible they mount a more robust initial immune response to the virus. China, South Korea and Israel had to shut schools again after new outbreaks, but Finland and Denmark have kept going by breaking up large classes into “smaller pods of 10-15 students". Experts say keeping class sizes small and asking older children to wear masks will help keep schools safe.

Selling fish quota for PPE

View Full Image Namibia plans to auction the right to catch horse mackerel and hake off its coast to foreign fishing vessels to urgently raise money to fight the covid-19 pandemic

Namibia plans to auction the right to catch horse mackerel and hake off its coast to foreign fishing vessels to urgently raise money to fight the covid-19 pandemic. The nation’s fisheries ministry has announced plans to sell 60% of its Governmental Objective Fish Quota, Bloomberg reports. Along with tourism, beef and mining, fishing is one of Namibia main sources of foreign exchange. Namibia neither produces medicines nor manufactures medical equipment or protective gear and needs funds “on an emergency basis," the ministry said. The auction, the first of its kind, will see the sale of the right to catch 72,000 tonnes of horse mackerel and 11,000 tonnes of hake. Of that, 40% will be reserved for local buyers. In addition, the right to catch 392 tonnes of monk fish will be sold to the highest bidder. Namibia has confirmed 3,101 cases of the virus and has recorded 19 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

