Mint Lite | Russia covid vaccine, equal share for daughters, schools & others

As schools around the world consider reopening, health authorities are trying to determine how to keep them safe. Children are usually super-spreaders of cold, flu and other germs, but they don’t seem to be major transmitters of covid-19. On average, only 2-5% of people with covid-19 are under the age of 18. Studies show teenagers can be just as contagious as adults, but younger children are less likely to transmit the disease. Scientists say covid-19 might be sparing children because they are less exposed to the virus due to school closures. It is also possible they mount a more robust initial immune response to the virus. China, South Korea and Israel had to shut schools again after new outbreaks, but Finland and Denmark have kept going by breaking up large classes into “smaller pods of 10-15 students". Experts say keeping class sizes small and asking older children to wear masks will help keep schools safe.