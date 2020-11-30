Mint Lite | SCO summit, covid scams, SMIC, Trump, Indonesia volcano & others

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said the most important challenge faced by India is cross-border terrorism during the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) heads of government virtual meeting. The meeting, hosted by India, saw the participation of seven Prime Ministers—six from the member states of SCO itself namely Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and one from observer member of Belarus. India is hosting the summit for the first time after the nation gained full membership of the influential grouping in 2017.

Beware of covid-19 scams

Criminals and organized gangs are waiting to exploit people’s desperation for vaccines to exit the covid curbs. In the United States, Homeland Security investigators are working with Pfizer, Moderna and dozens of other drug-makers racing to complete and distribute the vaccine and treatments for the virus. Together, they aim to prepare for the scams that are coming, especially after the mess of criminal activity this year with phony personal protective equipment, false cures and extortion schemes, The Associated Press reported. The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment for covid, the antiviral remdesivir, but with vaccines and treatments both, it has warned about the potential for fraud. It is especially concerned about deceptive and misleading products. The drug companies are unlikely to have safeguards and brand-protection features in place right away as everything is being operated on an emergency basis.

China’s SMIC, CNOOC in Trump’s crosshairs﻿

American President Donald Trump may be on his way out, but he’s no mood to relax as yet. His decisions in the final weeks of his presidency are set to tie President-elect Joe Biden and China into complicated knots. It has now emerged that the Trump administration is likely to add China’s top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, Reuters reported. The move will restrict their access to US investors and escalate tensions with Beijing. Reuters had earlier reported that the US Department of Defense was planning to designate four more Chinese companies as owned or controlled by the Chinese military, bringing the number of Chinese companies affected to 35. A recent executive order issued by Trump would prevent US investors from buying securities of the listed firms starting late next year.

US Court to weigh on immigration bid

The United States Supreme Court on Monday is set to take up Donald Trump's unprecedented and contentious effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate US House of Representatives districts to states, reported Reuters. The challengers to Trump's July directive include various states led by New York, cities, counties and immigrant rights groups. They have argued that the Republican president's move could leave several million people uncounted and cause California, Texas and New Jersey to lose House seats, which are based on a state's population count in the decennial census. The challengers said Trump's plan, undertaken as part of the government's responsibility to administer the 2020 census, also violates a federal law called the Census Act that outlines how a census must be conducted.

Thailand protesters rally against army

Thailand’s pro-democracy protesters continued to band together and protested against the army on Sunday, reports the Associated Press. Close to 800 protesters marched to the base of the 11th Infantry Regiment, which is closely associated with the country’s royal palace. Their number grew to well over 1,000 as they settled in for speeches by protest leaders. While a large contingent of riot police stood their ground in front of the gate, no violence was reported by the end of the rally. The protesters believe that the army undermines democracy in Thailand, and that King Maha Vajiralongkorn wields too much power in a democratic constitutional monarchy. The student-led protesters for months now have been demanding reforms to make the monarchy more accountable. However, criticism of the institution are looked down upon and comments judged defamatory of the royals are punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Indonesians evacuated after volcano erupts

Eastern Indonesia was engulfed in volcanic ash as Mount Ili Lewotolok erupted. Nearly 2,800 people from at least 28 villages were evacuated after columns of ash reached as high as 4,000 metres into the sky. There were no reports of deaths or injuries from the eruption. Mount Ili Lewotolok has been erupting off and on since October 2017. The Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center raised the volcano's alert level to the second-highest level on Sunday after sensors picked up increasing activity. They are among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire". Meanwhile, New Zealand's workplace safety watchdog handed down criminal charges over last year's White Island volcanic eruption that claimed 22 lives. Charges had been raised against 10 organisations and three individuals who took tourists to the country's most active volcano.

