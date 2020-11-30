Mint Lite | SCO summit, covid scams, SMIC, Trump, Indonesia volcano & others

Criminals and organized gangs are waiting to exploit people’s desperation for vaccines to exit the covid curbs. In the United States, Homeland Security investigators are working with Pfizer, Moderna and dozens of other drug-makers racing to complete and distribute the vaccine and treatments for the virus. Together, they aim to prepare for the scams that are coming, especially after the mess of criminal activity this year with phony personal protective equipment, false cures and extortion schemes, The Associated Press reported. The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment for covid, the antiviral remdesivir, but with vaccines and treatments both, it has warned about the potential for fraud. It is especially concerned about deceptive and misleading products. The drug companies are unlikely to have safeguards and brand-protection features in place right away as everything is being operated on an emergency basis.