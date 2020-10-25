Mint Lite | Seychelles, Poland protests, insurance reach & flying cars

Street marches against a near-total ban on abortion went into the fourth day in Poland on Sunday despite curbs on gatherings due to covid-19. Thousands have participated in the protests since Thursday when Poland’s highest court ruled that an existing law allowing the abortion of malformed foetuses was incompatible with the constitution. Abortions will be allowed only in cases of rape, incest or if there’s a threat to the woman’s life. Poland already had among the strictest abortion laws in the EU and less than 2,000 legal terminations are carried out each year. Women’s rights groups say at least 150,000 abortions are performed illegally or abroad. Protestors have said they may intensify protests on Monday. Since the Law and Justice (PiS) party, which draws support from the Catholic church in a religious nation of 38 million, was elected in 2015, it has moved to restrict women’s reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ rights.