Mint Lite | Snap Inc. bosses, Netflix, India's infants & others

It seems Netflix is losing its charm, at least for now. The world’s largest paid streaming service tumbled in late trading on Tuesday after missing Wall Street’s estimates for subscribers, renewing doubts about its ability to maintain growth as pandemic lockdowns go away. It added just 2.2 million new subscribers in the third quarter, well short of the 3.32 million predicted by analysts, as well as the company’s own more conservative projection. Netflix also predicted that it will sign up six million new subscribers this period, below the 6.54 million Wall Street estimate, reports Bloomberg. In the first half of the year, Netflix added 25.9 million customers, its strongest start ever, partly thanks to people stuck insides homes. People, especially in Europe and Asia, have returned to something closer to normal day-to-day life, reducing the amount of time they can spend on Netflix binges.