Mint Lite | SoftBank investors, Bitcoin, edutech, Disney’s Mulan & others

Bitcoin is booming in countries across Africa, as young, tech-savvy populations doing business across borders need a quick way to transfer money. Monthly cryptocurrency transfers to and from Africa of under $10,000, which are usually made by individuals and small businesses, rose 55% in a year to reach $316 million in June, according to data cited by Reuters. The number of monthly transactions has also risen 50%. Most of the activity took place in Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya. Crypto-currency is not only making businesses nimbler, especially for those who trade with China, but it is also an easy way for those working in Europe and North America to send earnings home despite a weakening dollar. In 2018, the Nigerian central bank said cryptocurrencies were not legal tender, so converting it to local currency depends on informal brokers, but that isn’t stopping people who see the rewards outweigh the risks.