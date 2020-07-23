After five months of negotiations, EU and UK have still not come to an agreement about fishing rights, and the “level playing field" rules to ensure fair competition and manage disputes between businesses. They’re unlikely to outline an agreement this month, with just weeks remaining to reach a deal. Michel Barnier, EU’s chief negotiator, said on Thursday—after another round of talks ended—that “big differences" remain and UK hasn’t shown willingness to break the deadlock. For the rest of the national and world news, here’s Mint Lite.

Active cases rise in south

View Full Image Twelve lakh total confirmed covid-19 cases, the highest-ever single-day spike, with 45,720 cases, and the highest deaths at 1,129 in a day—India’s coronavirus caseload hit multiple milestones yesterday

Twelve lakh total confirmed covid-19 cases, the highest-ever single-day spike, with 45,720 cases, and the highest deaths at 1,129 in a day—India’s coronavirus caseload hit multiple milestones yesterday. Over 63% of people have recovered, the health ministry said. The southern states seem to have become hotspots for the virus. Kerala seemed to have controlled the spread by May, but this week the outbreak has intensified, and the state is considering a fresh lockdown after an 87% rise in active cases in a week. Meanwhile, the surge in new cases as well as deaths related to covid-19 has worsened in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, while Tamil Nadu remains one of the worst hit. Just three states—Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka—together account for 55% of all active cases in India. For more details on the trajectory of growth of covid-19 cases and deaths in the past week, see Plain Facts.

How UBI can stop the virus

View Full Image There’s been much discussion about universal basic income (UBI) since the covid-19 outbreak, with even the Pope making a case for it.

There’s been much discussion about universal basic income (UBI) since the covid-19 outbreak, with even the Pope making a case for it. Earlier this month, Spain launched a minimum income programme for 850,000 households. Now, a UNDP report has said temporary UBI payments could stem the virus spread by allowing the world’s poorest people to stay at home. It suggests reallocation of external debt service payments to fund the cash transfers. A six-month guaranteed handout for 2.7 billion people below or just above the poverty line in 132 developing nations would cost $199 billion a month. India would need $18.4 billion to lift 658 million people out of the “vulnerability threshold". Temporary UBI could give also inject cash back into local economies to keep small businesses afloat. It could also be funded by energy subsidies, after a decline in oil prices and through emergency cash transfers.

To eat out or not?

View Full Image Dine-outs can wait

Globally, unilever reported better than expected second quarter sales on Thursday, a few days after its Indian arm Hindustan Unilever reported a 51% quarterly jump in its foods and refreshments business. Coronavirus lockdown has increased demand for packaged coffee, tea, branded jams, ready-to-eat soups and ice cream in the April to June quarter as people prefer homecooked meals. A recent YouGov survey of more than 1,000 Indians found that about 21% are not sure when they will dine out again. While 18% said they’d consider it only after six months, less than a third were willing to dine out within three months. Many also demand visible signs of greater attention to sanitization and other measures related for health and hygiene (see chart).

Tokyo 2020 in 2021

View Full Image The IOC president Thomas Bach says Tokyo 2020 one year later will be the “great comeback festival of sport' as he kicked off the countdown to the postponed games.

If all had gone according to plan and we hadn’t had the virus outbreak, we’d have been looking forward to a weekend of sports bingeing, starting with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on 24 July. But, we are in the midst of a pandemic, and it’s a year’s wait before the Games begin on 23 July 2021. The International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says Tokyo 2020 one year later will be the “great comeback festival of sport" as he kicked off the countdown to the postponed games. Sporting events, such as F1 and Premier League football, have resumed behind closed doors, but Bach said they will have to prepare for “multiple scenarios of Olympic Games" as they prioritize the health of sportspersons. Meanwhile, Indian hockey skippers Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal told PTI they’re confident of a podium finish at the Olympics, as they’ve had a good year at various tournaments.

It's a three-day weekend

View Full Image For over three months, most employees have been working from home for longer hours, dealing with pandemic-related stress and managing household chores

For over three months, most employees have been working from home for longer hours, dealing with pandemic-related stress and managing household chores. Microsoft’s confirmed that work hours are now longer: It analysed work habits of 350 of its remote employees and found working hours are far longer—people often work through lunch breaks and later in the evening, and 10% more time is spent on meetings. On weekends too, the number of people working tripled. Some companies are trying to counter the pandemic’s effect on the work-life balance. On Friday, for instance, PwC India is observing Pens Down Day, giving employees a three-day weekend to unwind. PwC, which had deferred appraisals and bonuses in March, has said it will announce raises and promotions in October. In May, Google had announced a similar holiday for employees to address work-from-home-related burnout.

