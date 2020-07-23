Mint Lite | South faces covid spike, UBI can stop virus, dine-outs, & other news

Twelve lakh total confirmed covid-19 cases, the highest-ever single-day spike, with 45,720 cases, and the highest deaths at 1,129 in a day—India’s coronavirus caseload hit multiple milestones yesterday. Over 63% of people have recovered, the health ministry said. The southern states seem to have become hotspots for the virus. Kerala seemed to have controlled the spread by May, but this week the outbreak has intensified, and the state is considering a fresh lockdown after an 87% rise in active cases in a week. Meanwhile, the surge in new cases as well as deaths related to covid-19 has worsened in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, while Tamil Nadu remains one of the worst hit. Just three states—Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka—together account for 55% of all active cases in India. For more details on the trajectory of growth of covid-19 cases and deaths in the past week, see Plain Facts.