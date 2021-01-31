Mint Lite | Special visas Hong Kongers, Trump, Cambridge treasure trove & more

The government has garnered ₹19,499 crore through CPSE disinvestment and share buyback so far in 2020-21, as against the ₹2.10 lakh crore budget target set for the entire fiscal year ending March 31, reports PTI. With covid-19 related delays impacting big ticket strategic sales and listing of insurance behemoth LIC, the government is likely to miss the budgeted disinvestment target by a wide margin in this financial year. While ₹1.20 lakh crore was to come from stake sale in CPSEs, ₹90,000 crore was to be mopped up from share sale in financial institutions.

The UK and European Union will "reset" relations after Brussels triggered a provision in the Brexit deal to control vaccine exports, the Cabinet Office minister has said. Ministers said they are confident that the EU will not block vaccines entering the UK. It comes after Brussels reversed its widely-condemned decision which could have seen checks at the Irish border. Michael Gove added the European Commission recognised its "mistake". He said he had spoken with European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič and the pair had agreed to put the people of Northern Ireland first. Gove said the UK was "on track" to deliver 15 million jabs by 15 February, adding that the UK's programme would continue as planned, reports BBC. The UK government says it is "committed to supporting equitable access to vaccines worldwide" but it is too early to formally talk about donating some of its vaccine supplies to other countries.

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected Sunday—a victory that makes him the most powerful leader in decades—but his win was overshadowed by a serious coronavirus outbreak in the country. Trong, a 76-year-old pro-China conservative who is rumoured to be in poor health, was given the nod after a week of closed-door talks at the twice-a-decade Communist Party congress. It will be his third term in office—a feat unprecedented in Vietnam's modern era. Another stint in the top job for Trong is seen as a boost for his high-profile anti-corruption campaign, officially dubbed a "blazing furnace", that has swept through the party, police and armed forces. With graft widespread across all state sectors, Trong's anti-corruption drive has largely proved popular with the Vietnamese public and many party members, reports the AFP.

Hong Kong residents can apply from Sunday for a new visa offering them an opportunity to become British citizens after Beijing's imposition of a national security law in the Asian financial hub last year. The move comes as China and Hong Kong have said they will no longer recognise the British National Overseas passport as a valid travel document from Sunday, Jan. 31. Britain and China have been arguing for months about what London and Washington say is an attempt to silence dissent in Hong Kong after pro-democracy protests in 2019 and 2020, reports Reuters. Britain says it is fulfilling a historic and moral commitment to Hong Kong people after Beijing imposed the security law on the semi-autonomous city that Britain says breaches the terms of agreements under which the colony was handed back to China in 1997.

Former US president Donald J. Trump has abruptly parted ways with five lawyers handling his impeachment defence, just over a week before the Senate trial is set to begin, reports The New York Times. Those departures include his lead lawyer, Butch Bowers, whose hiring was announced last week. Four other lawyers who were reported to be joining, including Deborah Barbier, a criminal defence lawyer in South Carolina, are also leaving, according to multiple sources. Trump had pushed for his defence team to focus on his baseless claim that the election was stolen from him, one person familiar with the situation said. A person close to Trump disputed that that was the case but acknowledged that there were differences in opinion about the defence strategy. However, Mr. Trump has insisted that the case is “simple" and has told advisers he could argue it himself and save the money on lawyers.

An early medieval graveyard unearthed beneath student accommodation at Cambridge University has been described as “one of the most exciting finds of Anglo-Saxon archaeology since the 19th century". King’s College discovered the “extensive" cemetery after demolishing a group of 1930s buildings which had recently housed graduates and staff in the west of the city. Around 200 items in the graves, including bronze brooches and swords, have been systematically uncovered. Most date from the early Anglo-Saxon period although evidence of iron-age structures and Roman earthworks has also been found, reports Guardian. The alkaline soil, which is typical around here, hasn’t decomposed the bones. This is significant because it will enable archaeologists to apply very modern scientific techniques to reveal the diet and DNA of the dead, permitting analysis of migration and family relationships.

