Mint Lite | Taj re-opens, UN goes virtual, girls quitting school, Emmy & others

After six months, the Taj Mahal opened to visitors on Monday even as the country recorded close to 87,000 new covid-19 cases. Tickets are being sold online only, but just 300 people bought them on the first day. Before the pandemic, about 20,000 people visited the 17th century monument every day. Daily visitors have been capped at 5,000, and temperature checks, masks, distancing and sanitization are all mandatory. A Chinese woman and a visitor from Delhi were the first through the gates when the monument re-opened, 188 days after it was shut on 17 March. For the rest of the news, here’s Mint Lite.

Everyone’s waiting for Battery Day

View Full Image Annual meetings in the auto industry are usually boring, but Elon Musk manages to make an event of them

Annual meetings in the auto industry are usually boring, but Elon Musk manages to make an event of them. Tesla’s first Battery Day today will be livestreamed. Analysts’ predictions of what Musk will unveil range from cheaper batteries to flying cars. Investors anticipate technology updates on battery power to keep the electric carmaker ahead of rivals. The tiniest improvement in the battery can have a huge impact as it is an electric car’s most expensive part. If Tesla announces battery costs have dropped to under $100-kilowatt per hour, it could put electric car prices in line with those powered by internal combustion engines. Another update could relate to dry-electrode technology that simplifies manufacturing processes and could eliminate cobalt, which is both expensive and mined in ethically questionable conditions. A “million-mile battery" announcement could mean powering logistics or taxi fleets.

75th UN Assembly goes virtual too

View Full Image Besides, the speeches, the General Assembly will feature a climate summit, a conference on Libya, and a biodiversity forum, all of them virtual.

The 75th UN General Assembly began on Monday in New York. The annual summit usually brings over 10,000 diplomats to the UN building in Manhattan, but it’s been closed since March due to covid-19, and leaders of the 193 member nations will address the general assembly from Tuesday via video-conference. What diplomats will miss is the behind-the-scenes chats and chance encounters that lead to deeper cooperation. The challenges to be addressed at this virtual session are many: covid-19 is pushing millions into poverty and nations into recession, multilateralism is under threat as countries look increasingly inward in a time of crisis, war and conflict are escalating, climate change is accelerating, and the refugee crisis is deepening. Besides, the speeches, the General Assembly will feature a climate summit, a conference on Libya, and a biodiversity forum, all of them virtual.

1 in 2 girls at risk of quitting school

View Full Image Female enrolment in secondary education in Asia is likely to be hit by the pandemic.

Schools are still closed in most of Asia, but the pandemic has hit incomes, and among the cutbacks poorer families are considering is education of girls. Female enrolment in secondary education in Asia (see chart) is likely to be hit by the pandemic. Room to Read, a non-profit that works on literacy, conducted a survey of 28,000 girls in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Vietnam and found that one in two girls is at risk of dropping out. Lack of access to education hinders women workforce participation. An extra year of secondary school edu-cation for girls can increase their future earnings by as much as 20%. For countries, the opportunity cost of girls not completing 12 years of schooling is as much as $30 trillion in lost lifetime productivity and earnings.

Putting everything on show

View Full Image On Friday, Rotterdam’s Boijmans museum will open its Depot, a huge new warehouse to display the 170-year-old institution’s entire collection

On Friday, Rotterdam’s Boijmans museum will open its Depot, a huge new warehouse to display the 170-year-old institution’s entire collection. It’s the first time a museum is putting every item it owns on show, and is an experiment in new ways of curation as visitor tastes evolve. Boijmans built an “open storage facility" to display over 150,000 objects, artefacts and paintings at a cost of €55 million. Most museums lock away 95% of their collections because they don’t have display space. The other problem is the cost of creating larger, newer buildings. Then there is the worry that visitors may not have the energy and inclination to walk miles to see every object. Open shows may be the way forward to draw younger visitors: Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum has been restoring Rembrandt’s most famous painting, The Night Watch, in a giant glass box so visitors can see conservators work live or follow progress online.

Emmys tackled covid-19, politics

View Full Image The Emmy Awards 2020 celebrated the art of creating art using the lens of the current pandemic

The Emmy Awards 2020 celebrated the art of creating art using the lens of the current pandemic. Held live on Sunday, the show was like a giant videoconference call, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting it to an empty hall at Los Angeles’ Staples Center and actors joining from their homes, or in small gatherings. While the trophies were presented to winners by interns in hazmat-style suits, Jennifer Aniston unexpectedly became a firefighter in couture at the Center when Kimmel took every precaution to sanitize the envelope with the winner’s name for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. It was won by Catherine O’Hara of Schitt’s Creek, which made history by sweeping all the comedy categories. The show was also high on political statement, with winners like Regina King and Uzo Aduba paying tribute to Breonna Taylor, the US medical worker who was fatally shot by police.

