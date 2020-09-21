Mint Lite | Taj re-opens, UN goes virtual, girls quitting school, Emmy & others

On Friday, Rotterdam’s Boijmans museum will open its Depot, a huge new warehouse to display the 170-year-old institution’s entire collection. It’s the first time a museum is putting every item it owns on show, and is an experiment in new ways of curation as visitor tastes evolve. Boijmans built an “open storage facility" to display over 150,000 objects, artefacts and paintings at a cost of €55 million. Most museums lock away 95% of their collections because they don’t have display space. The other problem is the cost of creating larger, newer buildings. Then there is the worry that visitors may not have the energy and inclination to walk miles to see every object. Open shows may be the way forward to draw younger visitors: Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum has been restoring Rembrandt’s most famous painting, The Night Watch, in a giant glass box so visitors can see conservators work live or follow progress online.