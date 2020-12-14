Mint Lite | Tanker explosion in Saudi, free Covid test in S Korea & more

Because human contact spreads the coronavirus, some machines are now viewed as the worker’s protector. That has accelerated the use of robots this year in a way no one expects to stop, even after the virus is conquered. Many worry that when labour becomes cheap post the pandemic, firms may not roll back these inventions, David Autor, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told Bloomberg. New automation also seems to be affecting retail jobs. There are 500,000 fewer of them than last November, as per the Bureau of Labour Statistics. For more updates, here’s Mint Lite.

Explosion in oil tanker off Saudi

View Full Image All 22 sailors on board the BW Rhine managed to escape without serious injury

An oil tanker has suffered an explosion early Monday near Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jiddah after being hit by “an external source", reports the Associated Press. A shipping company suggested that this is yet another instance of attack off the kingdom amid its years-long war in Yemen. All 22 sailors on board the BW Rhine managed to escape without serious injury, the BW Group has said in a statement. Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the blast, which struck off a crucial port and distribution centre for its oil trade. However, it comes after a mine attack last month that damaged a tanker off Saudi Arabia that authorities blamed on Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Another attack targeted a cargo ship off the small port city of Nishtun in Yemen’s far east earlier this month. The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations urged ships in the area to exercise caution and said investigations were ongoing.

South Korea offers free covid tests

View Full Image The new testing sites are scheduled to stay open for three weeks, and anyone can take a free coronavirus test

South Korea is opening dozens of free coronavirus testing sites amid a surge in infections. Health authorities will open 150 virus testing centres in the Seoul area in phases in addition to more than 210 existing sites as part of efforts to slow down the outbreak, reports AP. The new testing sites are scheduled to stay open for three weeks, and anyone can take a free coronavirus test. Previously, people wanting to take diagnostic tests on their own have had to pay if they test negative. In other news, Germany announced a partial lockdown from Wednesday, with non-essential shops and schools to close in a bid to halt what authorities have called, an “exponential growth" in infections. Peru has temporarily suspended trials of Sinopharm’s vaccine after an “adverse event" during a clinical trial. Japan will suspend its “Go To" domestic travel incentive campaign after cases surged last week.

Palm oil imports slump

View Full Image A drop after bumper festival purchases could cap benchmark prices of palm oil

Palm oil imports by India probably slumped to a five-month low in November as rising prices curbed demand, reports Bloomberg. Inbound shipments likely fell almost 20% from a month earlier to 622,000 tonnes, according to G.G. Patel, managing partner of GGN Research. That compares with 668,363 tonnes in November last year. A drop after bumper festival purchases could cap benchmark prices of palm oil, used in everything from cooking oil to shampoo in India, which is the world’s biggest buyer. Futures in Malaysia rose almost 10% last month amid strong demand from India and China, and are hovering near an eight-year high. The tropical oil is at parity with soybean oil, instead of the usual discount, making it less competitive in some markets.

Iran execution angers France

View Full Image Photo: Mint

The ambassador of France to Iran would not participate in an online business forum in Tehran this week, in a growing row between Iran and European nations over the execution of Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam. Other envoys from Germany, Austria and Italy were also cancelling their involvement in the 14 December event, the French foreign ministry said on Twitter. At the foot of its tweet, the ministry ran the hashtag #nobusinessasusual. Earlier, Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the envoys from France and from Germany, current holder of the European Union’s rotating presidency, to protest over French and EU criticism of the execution on Saturday, Iranian media reported. France on Saturday called Zam’s execution “barbaric and unacceptable", and said it ran counter to Iran’s international obligations. Zam had been based in Paris before he was captured in Iraq and taken to Iran.

Taiwan’s Trans-Pacific trade hopes

View Full Image The tech-powerhouse has been trying to join the 11-country Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

Taiwan will submit an application to join the revamped version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership once it has finished informal consultations with its existing 11 members, talks which are ongoing, the island’s foreign ministry told Reuters. While a member of the World Trade Organization, many countries are wary of signing trade deals with Taiwan fearing objections from China, which claims the democratic island as its own territory, and Taiwan has sought greater access to multilateral deals. The tech-powerhouse has been trying to join the 11-country Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. In a statement Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said that new member applicants needed to complete informal talks with existing members first and “reach a consensus". The original 12-member agreement was thrown into limbo in 2017 when the US President Donald Trump withdrew.

Curated by Sohini Sen.

