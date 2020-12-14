Mint Lite | Tanker explosion in Saudi, free Covid test in S Korea & more

An oil tanker has suffered an explosion early Monday near Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jiddah after being hit by “an external source", reports the Associated Press. A shipping company suggested that this is yet another instance of attack off the kingdom amid its years-long war in Yemen. All 22 sailors on board the BW Rhine managed to escape without serious injury, the BW Group has said in a statement. Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the blast, which struck off a crucial port and distribution centre for its oil trade. However, it comes after a mine attack last month that damaged a tanker off Saudi Arabia that authorities blamed on Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Another attack targeted a cargo ship off the small port city of Nishtun in Yemen’s far east earlier this month. The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations urged ships in the area to exercise caution and said investigations were ongoing.