The $111-billion Tata group that does practically everything from make tea and cars to run hotels and airlines is getting a digital makeover. It is building an all-in-one e-commerce app for its swathe of consumer products and services, Financial Times has reported. The prototypes, which consolidate all of its consumer-facing businesses and existing online assets, are ready and a launch is expected by end-2020 or early next year. Tata’s effort comes at a time when Amazon and Walmart-funded Flipkart are focussing on India and Reliance is making an aggressive push. For more quick updates, here’s Mint Lite.

Amazon in the soup, again

View Full Image A group of over 2,000 online sellers, the All India Online Vendors Association, has filed an antitrust case against Amazon in India, alleging it favours some retailers

A group of over 2,000 online sellers, the All India Online Vendors Association, has filed an antitrust case against Amazon in India, alleging it favours some retailers, Reuters reports. They say Amazon India’s wholesale arm buys goods in bulk from manufacturers and sells them at a loss to sellers such as Cloudtail, which then offer them at steep discounts on the website. This does not give independent vendors on the site a fair chance to compete. The case presents a new challenge for Amazon in India, where it has committed $6.5 billion in investment and has built its biggest office, but is battling a complex regulatory environment. In January, Competition Commission of India ordered an investigation into Amazon and Walmart-owned rival Flipkart over alleged violations of competition laws. Amazon has said earlier that it complies with all Indian laws and treats all sellers equally on its platform.

A really tough US summer

View Full Image Two people were shot dead and a third injured when a gunman opened fire at a protest in the town of Kenosha in Wisconsin, US

Two people were shot dead and a third injured when a gunman opened fire at a protest in the town of Kenosha in Wisconsin, US. Protests have entered the third day after police shot Jacob Blake, 29, a black man, in the back multiple times in sight of his children. A curfew was imposed but protestors defied it, and some threw bottles and rocks at police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. Businesses have been vandalised and cars set on fire during the unrest. The shooting has revived demonstrations by Black Lives Matter supporters and rival protestors who say racism isn’t as deeply ingrained in the US. The US is facing a tough summer—the economy is weak, protests against police violence and excesses, the coronavirus that’s racing through the population, wildfires eating up over one million acres in California, and a category 3 hurricane Laura set to make landfall near Texas and Louisiana.

It’s a hoarding race

View Full Image Vaccine capacity and pre-orders, worldwide

The centre has asked Indian drugmakers to assess their capacity to mass produce covid-19 vaccines, a tough ask as many of the shots are based on techno-logy that has not been scaled up to the manufacturing levels that firms are hoping for. Vaccine development foundation CEPI estimates there will be 2-4 billion doses ready worldwide at the end of 2021, while life-sciences market analytics firm Airfinity projects one billion doses. Whatever the estimate, reports Nature, the US, UK, EU and Japan have already booked most of the doses. By mid-August, the US had secured 800 million doses of six vaccines in development. The UK is the world’s highest per-capita buyer: about five doses per citizen. EU nations and Japan have locked down hundreds of millions of doses.

Where will Messi go?

View Full Image Messi’s contract with Barcelona was renewed in 2017 and was due to run till 30 June. It is worth €565,000 ($645,000) a week, CNN reports.

There have been rumours since Barcelona’s humiliating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League two weeks ago, and now Lionel Messi, 33, has announced he plans to leave the club he’s played for since 2000. Social media went into meltdown and angry fans have demanded the resignation of Barca president Josep M. Bartomeu, whose management style has left Messi unhappy. He’s criticized club officials for forcing players to take a pay cut to cope with the effect of the pandemic. Messi’s contract with Barcelona was renewed in 2017 and was due to run till 30 June. It is worth €565,000 ($645,000) a week, CNN reports. That means only a few teams can afford him, possibly Manchester City, where former Barca coach Pep Guardiola is, and PSG. Manchester City is also one of the clubs in the financial position to actually sign Messi, whose contract has a release clause of €700 million ($825 million).

Covid helps glove stocks

View Full Image The massive demand for protective wear has led to the surge in glove maker stocks.

Stocks of glove makers in Malaysia became one of the best performers this year during the pandemic, but the recent progress in developing a vaccine for covid-19 is posing a threat to their meteoric rise. Shares in the sector’s biggest companies, such as Top Glove, Hartalega Holdings and Supermax, each dropped more than 6% on Tuesday on signs that the Trump administration may fast-track vaccines for covid-19. The massive demand for protective wear has led to the surge in glove maker stocks. Their rise has underpinned the resilience in Malaysia’s stock market, which is close to erasing this year’s losses, and has been leading its Southeast Asian peers. Any slide in those shares could hurt retail investors who poured money into the stocks. Top Glove is still the best-performing stock on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index this year, as analysts expect it to post a record profit in each of the next four quarters.

