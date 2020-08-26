Mint Lite | Tata all-in-one e-commerce app, Amazon, covid vaccines & others

Stocks of glove makers in Malaysia became one of the best performers this year during the pandemic, but the recent progress in developing a vaccine for covid-19 is posing a threat to their meteoric rise. Shares in the sector’s biggest companies, such as Top Glove, Hartalega Holdings and Supermax, each dropped more than 6% on Tuesday on signs that the Trump administration may fast-track vaccines for covid-19. The massive demand for protective wear has led to the surge in glove maker stocks. Their rise has underpinned the resilience in Malaysia’s stock market, which is close to erasing this year’s losses, and has been leading its Southeast Asian peers. Any slide in those shares could hurt retail investors who poured money into the stocks. Top Glove is still the best-performing stock on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index this year, as analysts expect it to post a record profit in each of the next four quarters.