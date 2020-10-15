Mint Lite | Theatres reopen, travel bubble, virus fears, 'First Folio' & others

A rare copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio became the most expensive work of literature ever to appear at auction, fetching almost $10 million on Wednesday. The collection of 36 plays, published in 1623 shortly after the playwright’s death, is one of only five complete copies still in private hands, auction house Christie’s said. First Folio, formally titled Comedies, Histories, And Tragedies, is among the most important collections of literature in English. The version sold at the auction house was the first complete copy to appear at auction since one went for $6.1 million in 2001, reports CNN. After a six-minute bidding battle between three telephone buyers, the item was purchased by book dealer and antiquarian Stephan Loewentheil for $9.98 million. Although around 750 copies of the First Folio were produced, just 235 are known to have survived to the present day. Of these, only 56 are considered to be complete.