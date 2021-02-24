Mint Lite | Tiger Woods, Sri Lanka under UN scanner, Ecuador prison riots & more

Tiger Woods crashed his SUV on a downhill road in the Los Angeles suburbs Tuesday morning, and doctors tried to stabilize “significant" injuries to his right leg with rods and a combination of screws and pins. Woods was driving to a television shoot when his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over and ended up on its side near a steep road known for wrecks, authorities said. Golf’s biggest star had to be pulled out through the windshield. Woods’ foundation said in a statement he was awake, responsive and recovering in the hospital. For more updates, here’s Mint Lite

Sri Lanka comes under UN scanner

A top Sri Lankan minister has made a fervent appeal to the member states of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to reject the impending resolution on the island nation’s human rights accountability and reconciliation, terming it a “pure political move" against the country. Addressing a session virtually on Tuesday, foreign minister Dinesh Gunawardena urged that the resolution be rejected by the council and brought to a closure. The minister described the impending resolution as unsubstantiated and a “pure political move" against Sri Lanka. Gunawardena’s remarks followed the country’s rejection of the UN rights commissioner Michelle Bachelet’s report which had called for drastic measures such as targeted sanctions and international criminal court procedure against those allegedly responsible for rights violations during the last phase of the armed conflict with the LTTE in 2009.

Riots break out in Ecuador prison

At least 75 inmates died Tuesday and several were injured in riots blamed on gang rivalry at three jails in Ecuador’s overcrowded prison system, authorities said. As security forces battled to regain control, distraught family members waited desperately for news outside the prison in Ecuador’s western port city of Guayaquil, where officials said 21 died. Another 33 died at the prison in Cuenca in the south and eight in Latacunga in the centre of the South American country, according to Edmundo Moncayo, director of the government’s SNAI prisons management body. Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno, on Twitter, attributed the riots to “criminal organizations" engaged in “simultaneous acts of violence in several prisons". The public defender’s office called the violence “an unprecedented massacre" and expressed its “concern over the lack of security in the country".

Corp bond market may double

The supply of corporate bonds in the domestic market is expected to double to ₹65-70 trillion by fiscal 2025 with the financial sector contributing around 50% to this growth, rating agency Crisil Ratings Ltd said. The demand for corporate bonds, however, is likely to be ₹60-65 trillion by March 2025. According to Crisil managing director Gurpreet Chhatwal, over the next five fiscals, corporate bond issuances outstanding could more than double from around ₹33 trillion or 16% of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of fiscal 2020 to ₹65-70 trillion—amounting to 22-24% of GDP—by the end of fiscal 2025. The financial sector will contribute around 50% of the incremental supply, followed by innovation and infrastructure, the agency said.

Eco, defence cooperation in focus

US secretary of state Antony Blinken spoke with Bangladesh foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen and they discussed ways to deepen economic, defence and counter-terrorism cooperation while agreeing to work together to address challenges in South Asia and the greater Indo-Pacific region. They discussed ways to deepen cooperation, and work together to address common challenges such as climate change, state department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call. India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of China’s rising military manoeuvring in the region. In 2017, India, Australia, Japan and the US gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the “Quad" or the Quadrilateral coalition to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

The woes of travel quarantines

Quarantines continue to frustrate travellers and strangle airlines a year into the pandemic, with the threat from highly infectious coronavirus variants meaning enforced isolations are mostly getting longer and stricter rather than easing up. Even as vaccines embolden countries like Israel and the UK to plot paths to reopening, authorities around the world are tightening the screws to stop c☺ovid-19 mutations slipping through quarantine models designed to contain a less aggressive virus. With questions hanging over the efficacy of vaccines on mutated strains, this new front in the public-health battle is damping hopes of a swift rebound in international air travel. Meanwhile, in parts of the world that have been most successful in keeping out the virus, quarantine rules are being tightened and policymakers are striking a more cautious tone on when travel may start again.

