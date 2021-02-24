Mint Lite | Tiger Woods, Sri Lanka under UN scanner, Ecuador prison riots & more

Quarantines continue to frustrate travellers and strangle airlines a year into the pandemic, with the threat from highly infectious coronavirus variants meaning enforced isolations are mostly getting longer and stricter rather than easing up. Even as vaccines embolden countries like Israel and the UK to plot paths to reopening, authorities around the world are tightening the screws to stop c☺ovid-19 mutations slipping through quarantine models designed to contain a less aggressive virus. With questions hanging over the efficacy of vaccines on mutated strains, this new front in the public-health battle is damping hopes of a swift rebound in international air travel. Meanwhile, in parts of the world that have been most successful in keeping out the virus, quarantine rules are being tightened and policymakers are striking a more cautious tone on when travel may start again.