Mint Lite | Tom Hanks, British fishermen, Thatcher, Carlos Ghosn & more

Ten people have been given antibodies as a form of emergency protection after being exposed to coronavirus, in the first trial of its kind. The experimental jab is being offered to people who have been in close contact with a confirmed covid case within the past eight days, BBC reported. If it proves effective, it could protect vulnerable people who have not yet been, or cannot be, vaccinated. And it could help to contain outbreaks. The trial, run at University College London Hospitals NHS Trust, is looking at whether an injection of two different antibodies could prevent someone who has been exposed to covid from developing the disease. Vaccines take weeks to offer full protection, meaning it’s too late for them to be given once someone already has the virus.