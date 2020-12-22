Mint Lite | TPSA, habitat loss, Trump's beautiful buildings order & more

The political head of Tibetans in exile welcomed on Tuesday the passing of legislation by the US Congress that reaffirms the rights of Tibetans to choose a successor to their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. China regards the exiled Dalai Lama as a dangerous “splittist" and the latest show of support from the US Congress could increase already tense ties between the two countries. Lobsang Sangay, president of the Tibetan Central Administration, which is known as the Tibetan government-in-exile, told Reuters Monday’s passing of the Tibet Policy and Support Act (TPSA) was historic.

Socially conscious bond investors will be targeted in a coming wave of vaccine bond deals that will seek to provide billions of dollars for the speedy roll-out of covid shots for developing countries

Socially conscious bond investors will be targeted in a coming wave of vaccine bond deals that will seek to provide billions of dollars for the speedy roll-out of covid shots for developing countries, Reuters reported. Dedicated vaccine bonds have been deployed before, but the immediate covid funding needs should lead to large amounts of new issuance in 2021. “There is no doubt that investors value the Social label on public sector debt issuance and vaccination is the ultimate social project," said Philip Brown, Citi’s head of sustainable debt capital markets, who helped to sell a vaccine bond in October. “This is going to be an important theme in 2021...We need a bigger effort now, which involves huge sums of money up front." The total cost of immunising the developing world is difficult to gauge, but is expected to be in the tens of billions of dollars.

The vatican has urged Catholics to get vaccinated against coronavirus and said it is "morally acceptable" to take vaccines that use cell lines from aborted foetuses

The Vatican has urged Catholics to get vaccinated against coronavirus and said it is “morally acceptable" to take vaccines that use cell lines from aborted foetuses, AFP reported. Cells derived from foetuses aborted decades ago have been used by some researchers working on vaccines against covid. The Vatican acknowledged that the issue was a cause of concern for some Catholics but said in a note that “it is morally acceptable to receive covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted foetuses in their research and production process". The use of such vaccines “does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion from which the cells used in production of the vaccines derive", it said. The Vatican added that while vaccination “must be voluntary... in the absence of other means to stop the epidemic, the common good may recommend vaccination, especially to protect the weakest".

Australia's competition regulator delayed for 3 months its decision on Google's plan to buy fitness gadget maker Fitbit for $2.1 bn despite the EU giving conditional approval to the deal

Australia’s competition regulator on Tuesday delayed for three months its decision on Google’s plan to buy fitness gadget maker Fitbit for $2.1 billion despite the European Union giving conditional approval to the deal, AP reported. EU regulators last week approved the deal after Google promised to restrict user data and ensure Android phones work with other wearable devices for at least 10 years. But the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it was not prepared to accept a similar court-enforceable undertaking. “The ACCC continues to have concerns that Google’s acquisition of Fitbit may result in Fitbit’s rivals, other than Apple, being squeezed out of the wearables market," ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

The global food system is on course to drive rapid and widespread ecological damage with almost 90% of land animals likely to lose some of their habitat by 2050, research has found

The global food system is on course to drive rapid and widespread ecological damage with almost 90% of land animals likely to lose some of their habitat by 2050, research has found, The Guardian reported. A study published in the journal Nature Sustainability shows that unless the food industry is rapidly transformed, changing what people eat and how it is produced, the world faces widespread biodiversity loss in the coming decades. The study’s lead author, David Williams from Leeds University, said without fundamental changes, millions of square kilometres of natural habitats could be lost by 2050. He said: “Ultimately, we need to change what we eat and how it is produced if we are going to save wildlife on a global scale." The study estimated found that [biodiversity] losses were likely to be particularly severe in sub-Saharan Africa and in parts of Central and South America.

Donald Trump has issued an order that future federal buildings across the country must be 'beautiful', and preferably built in a classical Greek, Roman, or similar style

US President Donald Trump has issued an order that future federal buildings across the country must be “beautiful", and preferably built in a classical Greek, Roman, or similar style, BBC reported. The executive order says too many federal buildings reflected “brutalist" designs of the last century. It says new government buildings should look more like America’s “beloved" landmarks such as the White House. Although traditionalists will welcome the move, many others are unhappy. The American Institute of Architects said it “unequivocally opposes" the initiative. “New federal building designs should, like America’s beloved landmark buildings, uplift and beautify public spaces, inspire the human spirit, ennoble the United States, command respect from the general public, and, as appropriate, respect the architectural heritage of a region," the order reads.

