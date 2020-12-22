Mint Lite | TPSA, habitat loss, Trump's beautiful buildings order & more

The Vatican has urged Catholics to get vaccinated against coronavirus and said it is “morally acceptable" to take vaccines that use cell lines from aborted foetuses, AFP reported. Cells derived from foetuses aborted decades ago have been used by some researchers working on vaccines against covid. The Vatican acknowledged that the issue was a cause of concern for some Catholics but said in a note that “it is morally acceptable to receive covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted foetuses in their research and production process". The use of such vaccines “does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion from which the cells used in production of the vaccines derive", it said. The Vatican added that while vaccination “must be voluntary... in the absence of other means to stop the epidemic, the common good may recommend vaccination, especially to protect the weakest".