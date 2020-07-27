Mint Lite | Travel restrictions, lockdowns, ‘curse’ of the Oscars & other news

The world uses about 4 trillion plastic bags a year, and only about 1% are properly recycled. In covid times, the push to reduce single-use plastic has taken a backseat as people look for hygienic, use-and-throw options to reduce the change of infection. But despite laws and fines, getting rid of plastic bags isn’t easy. While plastic bags are made from fossil fuels, their production requires far less energy than bags made out of cotton or paper. To make up for carbon footprint of such a bag, you’d need to re-use anywhere from 40 to 20,000 times (see chart). But these are still better option—on average, a shopper uses a plastic bag for 12 minutes before throwing it out but it lies in waterways and oceans for decades. The world’s biggest retailers are trying to replace the plastic shopping bag. Earlier this month, Target, Walmart and CVS Health in the US unveiled a $15 million joint initiative to research materials that could replace plastic bags over the next three years.