A day after Saudi Arabia announced that only those living in the kingdom could take part in Hajj this year, Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Indians would not travel for the pilgrimage. He said the application money of more than 230,000 pilgrims would be returned without any deductions through direct transfers. The Hajj usually begins at the end of July. To help you catch up on the rest of the news in five minutes, here’s Mint Lite.

Trump makes an election move

As the US election draws closer and voting in primaries is underway, President Donald Trump has suspended all H-1B work visas for highly skilled tech workers till the end of 2020. Those already in the country will not be affected, but people who travelled home due to the pandemic will not be able to re-enter the US. About 70% of H-1B visas tend to go to Indians hired by US companies like Google and Microsoft or Indian tech companies such as Infosys and Wipro. Indian IT companies, however, aren’t too rattled. Covid-19 restrictions have put a stop to travel anyway, and the transition to working remotely is already complete. Indian IT companies have also been hiring more in the US. Other categories of workers who will be affected by Trump’s suspension of certain categories of visas include non-agricultural seasonal helpers (H-2B), university students and au pairs (J1), spouses of H-1B holders (H4) and top executives (L) of multinational companies.

Heat record to be verified

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday it is confirming reports that the temperature crossed 38 degrees Celsius in Siberia. The Geneva-based organization has said it is “worrying" but appeared to be consistent with warming trends. It has asked Russia to confirm the reading reported from the town of Verkhoyansk, north of the Arctic Circle, on 21 June. A WMO spokesperson described the satellite images of the region as “just one mass of red". Verkhoyansk is considered one of the world’s coldest towns. Average June temperatures reach a high of 20 degrees Celsius. In July, the average high daily temperature is 19.9 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Siberia have been above average since 2019. The Arctic is warming at twice the speed of the global average and this year ground snow and river ice have melted early. In February, WMO said a research base in the Antarctic recorded the hottest temperature ever for that continent.

SMEs worst hit

Small and mid-sized businesses around the world are being hit the hardest by covid-19 lockdowns. About a fifth say they risk shutting down permanently within three months, a survey by International Trade Centre, a joint agency of the UN and WTO, has found. Its SME Competitiveness Outlook 2020 analyses the impact of the pandemic on small firms, international supply chains and trade in 132 nations between April and June. For India, losses in exports of supply chain industrial inputs to EU are likely to be worse than China or the US (see chart). The findings could have implications for global employment since small businesses are the biggest employers in most nations. In India, SMEs employs about 40% of the workforce, second only to agriculture, and contributes 45% of total manufacturing.

Japan supercomputer fastest

A supercomputer developed by Fujitsu and Japan’s Riken research institute was ranked the world’s fastest, beating rivals from the US and China, Bloomberg reports. Built using Arm technology, it has over 150,000 processors and 2.8 times the performance of the second-fastest supercomputer, according to TOP500, a research organization that compiles the rankings twice a year. The supercomputer is at Riken Centre for Computational Science in Kobe and will begin full operation in 2021. It will contribute to research in areas from drug discovery to weather forecasting and help shape policy decisions. Fujitsu recently developed an AI monitor to ensure healthcare and food workers scrub properly. The AI (left) detects hand movements and can spot when people aren’t using soap. It is based on crime surveillance technology that detects suspicious body movements.

‘Vaccine king’ wins in pandemic

Serum institute of India’s Cyrus Poonawalla saw his wealth grow the most among Indian billionaires, and the fifth fastest in the world, during the four months of the pandemic. The Pune-based entrepreneur’s unlisted company is the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world. Serum made a deal with AstraZeneca to manufacture one billion doses of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University. Poonawalla’s wealth grew $15 billion on the back of a 25% rise in his net worth, according to Hurun Research. The net worth of Mukesh Ambani, who recently became the only Asian in the world’s top 10 richest people, has jumped to $64.5 billion. Ambani, who owns 42% of Reliance, has benefited from a flurry of investment into the company’s Jio Platforms, which Reliance said has made it net-debt free ahead of a March 2021 target. The other Indians on the top 100 list are Shiv Nadar and Gautam Adani.

