Mint Lite | Trump's election move, SMEs, vaccine king and other news to know

As the US election draws closer and voting in primaries is underway, President Donald Trump has suspended all H-1B work visas for highly skilled tech workers till the end of 2020. Those already in the country will not be affected, but people who travelled home due to the pandemic will not be able to re-enter the US. About 70% of H-1B visas tend to go to Indians hired by US companies like Google and Microsoft or Indian tech companies such as Infosys and Wipro. Indian IT companies, however, aren’t too rattled. Covid-19 restrictions have put a stop to travel anyway, and the transition to working remotely is already complete. Indian IT companies have also been hiring more in the US. Other categories of workers who will be affected by Trump’s suspension of certain categories of visas include non-agricultural seasonal helpers (H-2B), university students and au pairs (J1), spouses of H-1B holders (H4) and top executives (L) of multinational companies.