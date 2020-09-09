Mint Lite | Trump's Nobel nomination, child mortality, Olympics & others

Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by a Norwegian lawmaker, who’s put forth the US President’s name before. This time, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, an MP for the Progress Party, nominated Trump for helping broker a deal between Israel and UAE. In 2019, he nominated Trump for the US President’s diplomatic efforts with North Korea. Last year, Trump himself said he deserved the award for his work on North Korea and Syria, but that he probably would never get the honour. For more updates, here’s Mint Lite.

A vaccine’s link to child mortality

View Full Image In a new report, it said preventable deaths among children under 5 dropped to 5.2 million in 2019 from 12.5 million in 1990, but the pandemic was putting millions of additional lives at stake

The quick rollout of an effective vaccine is not just a crucial step in helping ravaged economics recover from the effects of covid-19, it’s also crucial to social development. Progress in reducing child mortality, which fell to an all-time low in 2019, is at risk now as the pandemic disrupts health services, the UN said. In a new report, it said preventable deaths among children under 5 dropped to 5.2 million in 2019 from 12.5 million in 1990, but the pandemic was “putting millions of additional lives at stake". In 77 countries, 68% of citizens faced disruption in healt-hcare ranging from vaccination to medical visits for children. The report comes as AstraZeneca paused global trials of its covid-19 vaccine candidate after one participant suffered an unexplained illness. Pune-based Serum Institute clarified that Indian trials of the shot have been safe so far, and 100 volunt-eers have completed the first week without an adverse reaction.

Luxury clash: Tiffany’s sues LVMH

View Full Image LVMH has said it is calling off a deal to buy Tiffany citing delays to the proposed $16 billion agreement related to a US plan to impose tariffs on French goods

LVMH has said it is calling off a deal to buy Tiffany & Co., citing delays to the proposed $16 billion agreement related to a US plan to impose tariffs on French goods. The deal was to be closed in November, a date that Tiffany’s pushed back, causing the Louis Vuitton owner to pull out, according to a statement from the French luxury giant. Tiffany countered with a lawsuit seeking to enforce the merger agreement, Bloomberg reports. Experts say that could just be a ploy to reopen the negotiations once the trade sparring subsides, and settle for a lower price that takes into account market conditions still disrupted by the pandemic. LVMH made the deal as it wanted to expand into jewellery, and there are few independent luxury groups of scale available. On its part, Tiffany said LVMH has been seeking to leverage the US protests against police brutality and the covid-19 pandemic to seek a lower price.

The cost of hosting Olympics

View Full Image Olympic Games have the largest cost overrun of any large-scale project, real terms

Days after IOC said the postponed 2020 Olymp-ics will go on next year no matter the covid situation, Tokyo has said they’ll be held “by all means". But host-ing the Games is a costly affair, made more expensive by the pandemic and Japan’s recession. A new Saïd Business School paper explains why nations should think before bidding. Every Olympics since 1960 has run over budget, at an average of 172% in real terms, the highest overrun on record for any megaproject (see chart). For Summer Games, the largest cost overrun was Montreal 1976 at 720%, and the smallest Beijing 2008 at 2%. Average sports-related costs of hosting are $12 billion. IOC countered this, citing a study by Univ-ersity of Mainz and the Sorbonne that said organizers broke even or made a profit at all Games for 20 years.

The diversity call of sportspersons

View Full Image At every US Open match so far, Naomi Osaka has worn a mask displaying the name of a person who has recently borne the brunt of racial injustice

At every US Open match so far, Naomi Osaka has worn a mask displaying the name of a person who has recently borne the brunt of racial injustice. At her quarterfinal match, which she won 6-3, 6-4 over Shelby Rogers, 22-year-old Osaka, whose parents are of Japanese and Haitian origin, wore a mask with the name George Floyd, the African American whose killing by police sparked anti-racism protests globally. It was the fifth of seven masks she says she’s brought to the tournament. So far, she’s made statements in support of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain, getting support from families of those who suffered police brutality. She faces Jennifer Brady in the semifinal on 11 September. And in Holly-wood, five years after #OscarsSoWhite, the organizers of the Academy Awards have said diversity and inclusion will be a requirement for the Best Picture trophy from 2024.

Don’t lie down, or lounge, on the job

View Full Image Even before covid-19 kept us home, we spent hours at the desk, and knew from studies that sitting raises the risk for cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes and cancer

Even before covid-19 kept us home, we spent hours at the desk, and knew from studies that sitting raises the risk for cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes and cancer. But what if you lounge on the bed or sofa and work? It’s technically not sitting, right? Well, it’s just as bad, writes Arthur L. Weltman, University of Virginia professor (kinesiology and medicine) in The Conversation. Any “waking behaviour that’s associated with low levels of energy expenditure" is sedentary behaviour that puts health at risk. He’s not even talking about getting exercise here, just regular movement like doing household chores or walking around the neighbourhood can counter being stuck in one position most of the day. “Your benefits from this activity begin immediately, and any amount helps," he writes. But how much activity do you need? About 60 to 75 minutes a day of moderate activity, or 30 to 40 minutes of vigorous activity.

