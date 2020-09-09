Mint Lite | Trump's Nobel nomination, child mortality, Olympics & others

LVMH has said it is calling off a deal to buy Tiffany & Co., citing delays to the proposed $16 billion agreement related to a US plan to impose tariffs on French goods. The deal was to be closed in November, a date that Tiffany’s pushed back, causing the Louis Vuitton owner to pull out, according to a statement from the French luxury giant. Tiffany countered with a lawsuit seeking to enforce the merger agreement, Bloomberg reports. Experts say that could just be a ploy to reopen the negotiations once the trade sparring subsides, and settle for a lower price that takes into account market conditions still disrupted by the pandemic. LVMH made the deal as it wanted to expand into jewellery, and there are few independent luxury groups of scale available. On its part, Tiffany said LVMH has been seeking to leverage the US protests against police brutality and the covid-19 pandemic to seek a lower price.