Mint Lite | Trump, US ends Taiwan curbs, Dec premiums, Nasa and more

Airbus has spent months testing a radical looking plane. At 10ft wide, it is only small, but it could be the start of something very big in the aerospace industry, reports the BBC. Airbus calls the remote-controlled aircraft Maveric and is keen to emphasise that, at the moment, it is only exploring how the configuration works. But it says the design has “great potential". Maveric is one of several initiatives from Airbus, and there are many by other aerospace firms, to meet an industry target to halve emissions from air travel by 2050, compared to 2005 levels. An equally radical idea is being explored at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. Researchers there are working on a design known as the “Flying-V". It is a new concept for a long-haul aircraft, which they claim would be up to 20% more efficient than a state-of-the-art modern plane such as the Airbus A350.