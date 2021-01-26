Mint Lite | Tunisia protests, UK frauds, Invasion Day, healthcare & more

Tunisian riot police on Tuesday turned water cannons on protesters outside the heavily barricaded Parliament as they tried to quell the largest rally yet since demonstrations began this month over inequality and police abuses. Hundreds of protesters had marched from the Ettadhamen district of the capital where young people have clashed nightly with police for more than a week. Police blocked the march with barricades to prevent protesters approaching the parliament building where lawmakers were holding a tense debate on a controversial government reshuffle. For more updates, here’s Mint Lite.

Italy PM quits to build new coalition

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed in his resignation to the head of state on Tuesday, hoping he would be given an opportunity to put together a new coalition and rebuild his parliamentary majority. The deepening political crisis is playing out against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 85,000 Italians—the second highest death toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth highest in the world. Conte lost his absolute majority in the upper house Senate last week when a junior partner, the Italia Viva party headed by former premier Matteo Renzi, quit in a row over the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and economic recession, reports Reuters. President Sergio Mattarella will start a rapid round of consultations with party leaders on Wednesday afternoon to test the political waters, his office said.

Fraud at epidemic levels in the UK

Fraud has reached epidemic levels in the UK and should be seen as a national security issue, says think tank the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI). The scale of credit card, identity and cyberfraud makes it the most prevalent crime, costing up to £190bn a year, reports BBC. UK intelligence agencies should play a greater role in responding, the RUSI argues in a report. Policing should be better resourced, working more closely with the private sector, it adds. The report argues that the scale of fraud against the private sector has an impact on the reputation of the UK as a place to do business. Meanwhile, the amount lost by the government in fraudulent claims represents a “heist" on the public purse, undermining faith and trust, it says. The private sector takes the biggest financial losses. One estimate from 2017 puts the cost of fraud to businesses at £140bn.

Australia protests Invasion Day

Thousands of people in Australia defied public health concerns and protested against the mistreatment of Indigenous people on ‘Australia Day’, the national holiday marking the 1788 arrival of the British First Fleet that is known as ‘Invasion Day’ by Aboriginal people, reports Al Jazeera. In Sydney, as many as 3,000 people joined rallies calling for the national day be changed, although health officials had refused to make an exemption to social-distancing rules to allow for crowds of more than 500 people. For many Indigenous Australians, the holiday symbolizes the destruction of their cultures by European settlers. Thousands of people, many unmasked, also took to the streets in Hobart, the capital city of the southern island of Tasmania.

Healthcare top issue for CXOs

Indian organizations are on a par with global executives in terms of having had technology in place to enable remote working, says a recently published report. This allowed 83% of those who did invest in these technologies before 2020 to quickly adapt and pivot in response to disruption. According to Deloitte’s 2021 Global Resilience Report, of all the countries surveyed, Indian executives rated their organizations the highest at maintaining diverse workforces and fostering inclusive cultures. When it comes to resuming work from offices, once the pandemic and lockdowns end, Indian CXOs expect a slightly larger percentage of their workforce to remain remote compared to global executives. While climate change was the top issue for global executives, it is the third most important issue for Indian executives, trailing health care/ disease prevention, and income inequality.

Can selfies drive illegal pet trade?

Cuddling baby monkeys on camera and sharing Instagram posts interacting with primates at sanctuaries is strongly discouraged under new guidelines aimed at scientists, researchers and TV presenters from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the global authority on protecting the natural world. Experts fear that images of primatologists interacting with animals can undermine conservation efforts by driving demand for the illegal primate pet trade and encouraging the public to take selfies with monkeys, orangutans and lemurs, reports The Guardian. Studies show the use of primates in commercials, such as the chimpanzees in PG tips adverts from the 1950s to 1970s, can distort the perception of an animal’s conservation status, and there are concerns that social media images of humans interacting with primates are having the same effect.

