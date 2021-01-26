Mint Lite | Tunisia protests, UK frauds, Invasion Day, healthcare & more

Fraud has reached epidemic levels in the UK and should be seen as a national security issue, says think tank the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI). The scale of credit card, identity and cyberfraud makes it the most prevalent crime, costing up to £190bn a year, reports BBC. UK intelligence agencies should play a greater role in responding, the RUSI argues in a report. Policing should be better resourced, working more closely with the private sector, it adds. The report argues that the scale of fraud against the private sector has an impact on the reputation of the UK as a place to do business. Meanwhile, the amount lost by the government in fraudulent claims represents a “heist" on the public purse, undermining faith and trust, it says. The private sector takes the biggest financial losses. One estimate from 2017 puts the cost of fraud to businesses at £140bn.