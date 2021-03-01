Mint Lite | Turkey's GDP, first woman leader of WHO, vaccine know-how & more

Companies that sell refrigerators, washers, hairdryers or TVs in the European Union will need to ensure those appliances can be repaired for up to 10 years, to help reduce the vast mountain of electrical waste that piles up each year on the continent. The "right to repair," as it is sometimes called, comes into force across the 27-nation bloc Monday. It is part of a broader effort to cut the environmental footprint of manufactured goods by making them more durable and energy efficient. Modern appliances are often glued or riveted together. If you need specialist tools or have to break open the device, then you can't repair it. Lack of spare parts is another problem, campaigners say. New devices will have to come with repair manuals and be made in such a way that they can be dismantled using conventional tools when they really can't be fixed anymore, to improve recycling.