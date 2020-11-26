Mint Lite | Turkish court verdict, Michael Flynn, India bribery ranking & others

A Turkish court has handed down life sentences for over 300 people accused of an attempted coup in 2016. The defendants, including some generals and fighter jet pilots at the Akinci air base, on the outskirts of the capital, Ankara, had been on trial for the past three years, accused of directing the coup and bombing key government buildings, including a section of Turkey's parliament. The prosecutors charged the defendants with attempts against the state and constitutional order, an attempt to assassinate the president, leading a terrorist organization and murder, among other charges.

Trump pardon draws ire

View Full Image US President Donald Trump pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn

Attracting criticism, US President Donald Trump pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn was being prosecuted for over a year on charges of lying to the FBI. The pardon, political analysts believe, is part of Trump’s attempt to undo the results of a Russia investigation that shadowed his administration and yielded criminal charges against a half-dozen associates. Earlier, in …Trump had pardoned the sentence of another associate, Roger Stone, days before he was to report to prison. Incidentally, Flynn himself had twice admitted guilt before reversing his statement. Flynn had acknowledged lying during an FBI interview by saying that he had not discussed with the Russian diplomat, Sergey Kislyak, sanctions that the outgoing Obama administration had just been imposed on Russia for election interference. The current pardon spares Flynn the possibility of any prison sentence

Rights versus rights in Switzerland

View Full Image Mining firm Glencore has become the unwilling poster child of a campaign to change the constitution so that Swiss companies are liable at home for human rights abuses or environmental harm they cause abroad

Mining firm Glencore has become the unwilling poster child of a campaign to change the constitution so that Swiss companies are liable at home for human rights abuses or environmental harm they cause abroad, Reuters reported. On Sunday, voters will in a referendum choose between the new proposals and a milder government version that would force firms to ramp up checks on their overseas operations and supply chains but stop short of extending liability to Swiss courts. In a campaign that has polarized the nation, the government and multinationals say the Responsible Business Initiative goes too far, while activists, religious groups and various political groups believe Switzerland risks falling behind other countries in tackling progressive social and economic issues without it. SwissHoldings says the proposed measures could push up compliance costs and legal risks for companies.

See it to buy it

View Full Image The pandemic has forced retailers to get inventive. They are now increasingly selling through live videos.

The pandemic has forced retailers to get inventive. They are now increasingly selling through live videos. Livestream selling, already popular in China, is taking off in the US, ushering in a new way for Americans to shop online. Instead of searching for what they want, they pick up their phones, sit back, and click to buy if they like what they see, The Associated Press reported. This way of shopping is expected to clock nearly $5 billion in sales this year, and quintuple to $25 billion in 2023, according to retail data firm Coresight Research. Business owners with shuttered shops have taken to livestreaming to sell everything from animal print tops to heated eyelash curlers. They have a captive audience too with many Americans stuck at home with nowhere to go.

More women will live in poverty soon

View Full Image Recent data from the United Nations Women shows that the burden of increased housework during the pandemic has been shouldered more by women

Recent data from the United Nations Women shows that the burden of increased housework during the pandemic has been shouldered more by women. While data has been scarce before the pandemic hit, it was known that women already spent about three times more on unpaid domestic work and care than men. But with lockdowns announced the world over, housework has increased, and while both men and women’s unpaid, domestic workload has increased, the latter is still taking care of the lion’s share. Worryingly as a result, more women than men are leaving the workforce. The economic fallout, including loss of jobs and livelihoods, is expected to push millions of additional people into extreme poverty—and women and girls stand to be the hardest-hit. By the end of this year, a shocking 13% of the world’s women and girls—469 million people—will be living in extreme poverty.

India ranks high in Asia bribery list

View Full Image According to a new report by corruption watchdog Transparency International, India has the highest bribery rate in Asia and the most number of people who use personal connections to access public services

According to a new report by corruption watchdog Transparency International, India has the highest bribery rate in Asia and the most number of people who use personal connections to access public services. It is based on a survey with a sample size of 2000, done during June and July this year. The report, Global Corruption Barometer (GCB) – Asia, found that nearly 50% of those who paid bribes were asked to, while 32% of those who used personal connections said they would not receive the service otherwise. Of those surveyed, 89% think government corruption is a big problem, 18% offered bribes in exchange for votes and 11% experienced sextortion or know someone who has. After India, Cambodia has the second highest bribery rate at 37%, followed by Indonesia (30%) while the Maldives and Japan maintain the lowest overall bribery rate (2%), followed by South Korea (10%) and Nepal (12%).

Curated by Sohini Sen. Have something to share with us? Write to us at feedback@livemint or tweet to @shohinisen

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via