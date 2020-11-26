Mint Lite | Turkish court verdict, Michael Flynn, India bribery ranking & others

The pandemic has forced retailers to get inventive. They are now increasingly selling through live videos. Livestream selling, already popular in China, is taking off in the US, ushering in a new way for Americans to shop online. Instead of searching for what they want, they pick up their phones, sit back, and click to buy if they like what they see, The Associated Press reported. This way of shopping is expected to clock nearly $5 billion in sales this year, and quintuple to $25 billion in 2023, according to retail data firm Coresight Research. Business owners with shuttered shops have taken to livestreaming to sell everything from animal print tops to heated eyelash curlers. They have a captive audience too with many Americans stuck at home with nowhere to go.