Mint Lite | UAE new visas, EU lockdown norms, Huawei, Charles Darwin & others

Charles Darwin’s alma mater Cambridge University has issued an appeal to find two valuable notebooks written by the British naturalist after they were reported as stolen from the university’s library, according to Associated Press. These notebooks, estimated to be worth millions of pounds, include the 19th-century scientist’s famous “Tree of Life" sketch. They haven’t been seen since 2000, and for years staff at the library believed that the manuscripts had probably been misplaced in the vast archives. But after a thorough search, library staff have concluded that the notebooks have likely been stolen. Police are now investigating and Interpol has also been notified. Darwin is best known for his work on the theory of evolution by natural selection. His pioneering work, On the Origin of Species, was published in 1859 and changed the way we think about the natural world.