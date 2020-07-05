Lockdown measures have been eased in the UK, and pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas opened their doors again under one-metre social distancing regulations this past weekend. Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to stick to the rules to avoid creating a second wave of infections, but photographs of packed streets and reports of drunken fights and arrests make it seem like the rules have been forgotten. The police chief said it’s “crystal clear drunk people can’t socially distance". For a quick update on the rest of the national and world news, here’s Mint Lite.

Water shows cracks in policy

View Full Image On Sunday, Mumbai recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall for July in the past five years, with more than 12cm of rain

Mumbai is likely to have some respite from the rain, which submerged parts of the city over the weekend, going by the Met department’s forecast for Monday as the cloud banks move north towards Gujarat. The financial capital experienced three days of heavy, ceaseless rain. On Sunday, the city recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall for July in the past five years, with more than 12cm of rain. In Assam, flood waters have started receding from two districts but the situation remains critical in at least 20 others. More than 1.3 million people have been displaced and over 35 people have died. In Japan, 20 people have died and 14 are missing after torrential rains on the southern island of Kyushu triggered floods and landslides on Sunday. More heavy rain is forecast for the coming week. Saturday’s deadly deluge in the Kumamoto prefecture is considered Japan’s worst natural disaster since Typhoon Hagibis in October left about 90 people dead.

Taj Mahal, Red Fort reopen

View Full Image Over 3,600 Archaeological Survey of India monuments, including Delhi’s Red Fort, will reopen on 6 July, even as the country’s infection rate is rising at its fastest pace yet.

More than three months after it was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 17th century Taj Mahal will open to visitors again from today. People will have to wear masks at all times, keep their distance and not touch any surfaces—tempting as the glistening marble may be. Only 5,000 tourists will be allowed per day, split into two groups—far lower than they peak levels of 80,000 a day. Over 3,600 Archaeological Survey of India monuments, including Delhi’s Red Fort, will reopen on 6 July, even as the country’s infection rate is rising at its fastest pace yet. A total of 24,850 people tested positive for covid-19 and 613 died in a day, the highest so far, and the caseload touched 673,000 on Sunday. Earlier in June, the culture ministry had reopened 820 centrally protected religious monuments. The tourism industry is expected to incur losses of ₹1.25 trillion in revenue in 2020.

F1 takes the social route

View Full Image F1 takes the social route

After A three-month delay due to covid-19, Formula One (F1) returned to the track with Sunday’s race. The delay has affected its revenues. F1’s primary revenue is based on race fees, broadcast contracts and sponsorship, all of which fell 93% to $13 million for the first three months this year, from $198 million in January-March 2019. Over the past few years, F1 has changed the way it draws fans, taking to social media, esports league and online streaming, which will serve it well now since spectators can’t go to the track anymore. Overall, F1’s cumulative audience figures on TV and digital platforms have been growing, and stood at 1.9 billion last year. But it’s driven by digital platforms, and 62% of new fans are under 35. Its website and app had 55.9 million unique users in 2019, up 16% since 2018.

Can Kanye make it by November?

View Full Image Kanye West’s US presidential bid for 2020, which he announced on Twitter, is a little late

Kanye West’s US presidential bid for 2020, which he announced on Twitter, is a little late. He’s missed his chance to get on the ballot in 12 states, including large ones like New York and Texas, and his home state of Illinois. Each US state has its own rules for getting on its ballot, including requiring a certain number of signatures, which would be a challenge for an election that’s four months away. Deadlines for other states are coming up in the next four-six weeks. What he has is an option of a write-in ballot, where voters will have to manually write his name on the ballot paper to vote for him. There is also the issue of West’s existing contractual obligations. He recently struck a 10-year deal with Gap to become its creative partner. West will work with the apparel company on a new clothing line, and under the terms of the deal, he’s expected to launch the initial line in early 2021. If he does run for President, that’s not something he can deliver on.

Election trail begins again

View Full Image Voters in the Dominican Republic headed to the polls on Sunday to choose a president in an election that could end Dominican Liberation Party’s 16-year hold on power

Voters in the Dominican Republic headed to the polls on Sunday to choose a president in an election that could end Dominican Liberation Party’s 16-year hold on power. Opposition candidate Luis Abinader is considered the favourite, leading the opinion polls, despite having to suspend his campaign briefly after testing positive for covid-19. He’s up against the ruling party’s Gonzalo Castillo. In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kicked off her Labour party’s campaign ahead of the September election. She’ll be running on the slogan “Let’s keep moving", and is expected to return based on her government’s response to the virus. In Croatia, polls opened for the presidential election on Sunday, with the outcome likely to lead to negotiations to form a new government (see picture). The new government will have an uphill task to keep a grip on the virus while trying to restore the economy, expected to shrink 10% this year.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran. Have something to share with us? Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com or tweet to @shalinimb

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via