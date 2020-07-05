Mint Lite | UK eases lockdown, Mumbai rains, Taj, Red Fort reopen & other news

Kanye West’s US presidential bid for 2020, which he announced on Twitter, is a little late. He’s missed his chance to get on the ballot in 12 states, including large ones like New York and Texas, and his home state of Illinois. Each US state has its own rules for getting on its ballot, including requiring a certain number of signatures, which would be a challenge for an election that’s four months away. Deadlines for other states are coming up in the next four-six weeks. What he has is an option of a write-in ballot, where voters will have to manually write his name on the ballot paper to vote for him. There is also the issue of West’s existing contractual obligations. He recently struck a 10-year deal with Gap to become its creative partner. West will work with the apparel company on a new clothing line, and under the terms of the deal, he’s expected to launch the initial line in early 2021. If he does run for President, that’s not something he can deliver on.