Mint Lite| US-China talks, Covid babies, Child & maternal deaths in India & more

Hong Kong health authorities have defended the practice of physically restraining some babies and children in coronavirus isolation wards after criticism built over the treatment of families under the city's strict anti-virus measures. Despite being one of the most densely packed cities in the world, Hong Kong has kept infections low thanks to some of the most stringent quarantine measures in the world, recording some 11,000 infections and 200 deaths since the pandemic began. Anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus is taken to isolation wards while those deemed "close contacts" are sent to mandatory government quarantine camps. The measures have helped curb infections and have been in place for much of the past year, largely without complaint when cases were concentrated in low-income districts. But there has been growing pushback in recent weeks after an outbreak hit neighbourhoods favoured by wealthier—and more politically connected—white-collar locals and foreigners.